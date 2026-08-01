Why photochromic sunglasses change with the light

Walk outside on a sunny afternoon and some lenses begin to darken within seconds. Step indoors and they slowly become clear again. It feels almost automatic, but the trigger is not simply brightness. Most photochromic lenses respond primarily to ultraviolet light, which is abundant outdoors but largely absent inside buildings. That explains why a bright room beside a window may not darken your glasses as much as direct sunshine does. Modern lens makers such as Transitions and ZEISS build this behaviour into the lens using light sensitive molecules that repeatedly change structure as UV exposure rises and falls.