Oakley Holbrook review: A classic design that still earns its place outdoors

The Oakley Holbrook remains one of the brand's most recognisable sunglasses, years after its original launch. Unlike performance models built purely for cycling or running, the Holbrook blends everyday styling with technology borrowed from Oakley's sports range. That combination is exactly why it continues to attract buyers. The short verdict is simple: if you want sunglasses that work just as well on the road, at the beach or during weekend outdoor activities, the Holbrook is still an excellent choice.

Key facts

What you get

The Holbrook is offered in numerous frame colours and lens combinations, so buyers can match the sunglasses to different environments. Some versions prioritise driving, while others are aimed at water sports or general outdoor use. That flexibility is one reason the model has remained part of Oakley's lineup for so long.

Depending on the version, buyers can choose standard, Prizm or Prizm Polarized lenses. Prizm technology is engineered to enhance colour and contrast, helping details appear more defined in bright outdoor conditions. Polarised versions add glare reduction, particularly useful around water, on reflective roads and during long hours behind the wheel. Oakley also includes High Definition Optics technology across the range, with lenses designed to maintain clarity across the viewing area while providing full UV protection.

Oakley designed the Holbrook around a square frame inspired by classic American eyewear, then paired it with materials developed for active use. The frame uses the company's lightweight O Matter material, which is intended to balance flexibility with durability for everyday wear. Metal rivets and the familiar Oakley logo complete a design that looks more casual than overtly sporty, making it suitable well beyond the trail or golf course.

How it performs

The Holbrook succeeds because it balances lifestyle styling with genuine outdoor capability. Oakley's Prizm lenses are widely recognised for improving contrast in bright conditions, making road markings, uneven terrain and changing light easier to distinguish than with conventional tinted lenses. Independent reviewers and long time users frequently highlight lens clarity as one of the strongest reasons to choose Oakley over cheaper alternatives.

For UAE buyers, glare is often a bigger challenge than low light. Bright sunshine, reflective highways, beaches and waterfront promenades all benefit from polarised lenses, which reduce harsh reflections without making the view feel unnaturally dark. Drivers spending long periods on Sheikh Zayed Road or coastal routes are likely to appreciate this feature, while boat owners and anglers gain similar benefits around water.

The lightweight O Matter frame also makes a difference during extended wear. Rather than feeling heavy after several hours outdoors, the frame is designed to remain comfortable while resisting everyday knocks that can happen during travel or recreational activities.

Grip is slightly different from Oakley's dedicated sports models. The Holbrook prioritises everyday comfort over race ready retention, so it does not include the extensive Unobtainium grip components found on some performance sunglasses. Community feedback suggests the fit remains secure for hiking, walking and general outdoor use, although runners or cyclists tackling rough terrain may prefer one of Oakley's dedicated sport frames.