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Oakley Holbrook review: A classic design that still earns its place outdoors

A closer look at Oakley's lens tech, durability and all-day comfort

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Gulf News
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Classic sunglasses
Classic sunglasses

The Oakley Holbrook remains one of the brand's most recognisable sunglasses, years after its original launch. Unlike performance models built purely for cycling or running, the Holbrook blends everyday styling with technology borrowed from Oakley's sports range. That combination is exactly why it continues to attract buyers. The short verdict is simple: if you want sunglasses that work just as well on the road, at the beach or during weekend outdoor activities, the Holbrook is still an excellent choice.

Key facts

Best for: Everyday wear, driving, hiking, casual sports and travel

Bottom line: A versatile pair of premium sunglasses with excellent optical clarity and durable construction.

What you get

Oakley designed the Holbrook around a square frame inspired by classic American eyewear, then paired it with materials developed for active use. The frame uses the company's lightweight O Matter material, which is intended to balance flexibility with durability for everyday wear. Metal rivets and the familiar Oakley logo complete a design that looks more casual than overtly sporty, making it suitable well beyond the trail or golf course.

Depending on the version, buyers can choose standard, Prizm or Prizm Polarized lenses. Prizm technology is engineered to enhance colour and contrast, helping details appear more defined in bright outdoor conditions. Polarised versions add glare reduction, particularly useful around water, on reflective roads and during long hours behind the wheel. Oakley also includes High Definition Optics technology across the range, with lenses designed to maintain clarity across the viewing area while providing full UV protection.

The Holbrook is offered in numerous frame colours and lens combinations, so buyers can match the sunglasses to different environments. Some versions prioritise driving, while others are aimed at water sports or general outdoor use. That flexibility is one reason the model has remained part of Oakley's lineup for so long.

How it performs

The Holbrook succeeds because it balances lifestyle styling with genuine outdoor capability. Oakley's Prizm lenses are widely recognised for improving contrast in bright conditions, making road markings, uneven terrain and changing light easier to distinguish than with conventional tinted lenses. Independent reviewers and long time users frequently highlight lens clarity as one of the strongest reasons to choose Oakley over cheaper alternatives.

For UAE buyers, glare is often a bigger challenge than low light. Bright sunshine, reflective highways, beaches and waterfront promenades all benefit from polarised lenses, which reduce harsh reflections without making the view feel unnaturally dark. Drivers spending long periods on Sheikh Zayed Road or coastal routes are likely to appreciate this feature, while boat owners and anglers gain similar benefits around water.

The lightweight O Matter frame also makes a difference during extended wear. Rather than feeling heavy after several hours outdoors, the frame is designed to remain comfortable while resisting everyday knocks that can happen during travel or recreational activities.

Grip is slightly different from Oakley's dedicated sports models. The Holbrook prioritises everyday comfort over race ready retention, so it does not include the extensive Unobtainium grip components found on some performance sunglasses. Community feedback suggests the fit remains secure for hiking, walking and general outdoor use, although runners or cyclists tackling rough terrain may prefer one of Oakley's dedicated sport frames.

Durability is another strength. The frame material is built to withstand regular use, and replacement lenses are readily available should they eventually become scratched. As with most premium sunglasses, careful storage in the supplied microbag or protective case will help preserve lens quality over time.

What we like

  • Excellent optical clarity with Prizm lens technology.

  • Lightweight O Matter frame feels comfortable during long days outdoors.

  • Polarised options reduce glare for driving and waterside activities.

  • Timeless styling works equally well with casual clothing and outdoor gear.

Who should buy this

The Holbrook suits buyers looking for one premium pair of sunglasses that can move easily between commuting, holidays, beach trips and weekend adventures. It is especially appealing for drivers, travellers and anyone who spends plenty of time outdoors under strong sunshine.

Those whose main activity is competitive cycling, trail running or high intensity sport may be better served by Oakley's dedicated performance models, which place greater emphasis on maximum grip and sport specific fit.

Verdict

The Oakley Holbrook has earned its long standing popularity for good reason. It avoids chasing fashion trends and instead combines a classic silhouette with technology that still feels current. The Prizm lens options deliver stronger contrast in bright conditions, polarised versions help tame glare, and the lightweight frame remains comfortable throughout the day. While dedicated athletes may prefer a more specialised sports frame, the Holbrook offers a broader mix of style and performance than many rivals.

For buyers who want premium sunglasses that can handle commuting, driving, holidays and outdoor recreation without looking out of place in everyday settings, the Oakley Holbrook continues to justify its reputation.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Best polarised sunglasses on Amazon.ae 2026: Beat the glare in bright UAE sunshine

Also Read: Ray-Ban Wayfarer review: the sunglasses that never age

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