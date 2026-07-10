What UV does to your car interior, and how to protect it

Every car spends part of its life sitting still under the sun. Even when the engine is off

A parked car can become much hotter than the surrounding air, but temperature is only part of the story. Sunlight also carries ultraviolet radiation, which slowly changes the chemistry of plastics, leather, vinyl and fabric. That is why dashboards lose their rich colour, seat bolsters begin to fade and trim can feel dry after years of exposure. Heat speeds up those changes by stressing adhesives and surface coatings. The good news is that protecting a car's interior is usually less about expensive repairs and more about building a few simple habits around parking and using the right accessories.

What it is and who it's for

Every car spends part of its life sitting still under the sun. Even when the engine is off, sunlight passes through the glass and warms interior surfaces. At the same time, ultraviolet rays gradually break down the dyes and polymers that give dashboards, seats and door trims their appearance and flexibility. Over months and years, the result can be fading, drying and small cracks that become more noticeable with age. Ceramic window films, reflective sunshades and protective covers all work in different ways to reduce that exposure. They are especially useful for drivers who regularly park outdoors, whether at work, shopping centres or residential parking areas in sunny climates.

What to look for

Choose accessories that reduce sunlight before it reaches interior surfaces. A reflective windshield shade should cover as much of the glass as possible, rather than leaving large gaps. Window film should clearly state its UV-blocking performance and be suitable for automotive use. Dashboard covers need a secure fit that does not obstruct airbags or vents. It also helps making a cabin permanently cool are best treated with caution, since no accessory eliminates heat completely.

Reflective Windshield Sunshade

A windshield is one of the biggest entry points for sunlight when a car is parked. A reflective folding shade helps bounce a large portion of that solar energy away before it reaches the dashboard and steering wheel. Look for a design that folds quickly and covers the glass closely. It is a simple accessory, but one that can help reduce surface temperatures while slowing the fading of plastics and upholstery during daily parking.

Ceramic Window Film

Ceramic window film provides longer-term protection because it works whenever the vehicle is on the road or parked. Quality ceramic films are designed to block very high levels of ultraviolet radiation while also reducing infrared heat, without interfering with GPS or mobile signals. Professional installation helps achieve the best finish and ensures compliance with local vehicle regulations.

Dashboard Cover

The dashboard receives direct sunlight through the windshield every day, making it one of the first interior surfaces to show age. A fitted dashboard cover acts as a sacrificial layer that shields the original material from prolonged exposure. It can also reduce glare reflected into the windshield, making it a practical addition for drivers who spend long hours behind the wheel.

Microfiber Leather Steering Wheel Cover

A steering wheel is constantly exposed to sunlight through the front glass, which can leave it uncomfortably hot and gradually wear its finish. A microfiber leather cover provides a protective outer layer while improving grip during everyday driving. It also helps reduce direct contact between sunlight and the original wheel material, making it a sensible finishing touch alongside broader UV protection measures.

Verdict

The sun affects more than cabin temperature. Over time, ultraviolet radiation and heat gradually change the materials that make a car's interior look and feel new. A reflective windshield shade offers one of the quickest and most affordable improvements, while ceramic window film provides continuous protection throughout the vehicle's life. Adding a dashboard cover and steering wheel cover completes a layered approach that focuses on preservation rather than repair.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.