How to choose kids' outdoor gear for a safe summer

A child's favourite summer toy is often the one that gets used every weekend, whether that is a scooter, a football or a simple trip to the neighbourhood park. The equipment around those activities deserves just as much thought. The best outdoor gear is rarely the one with the longest feature list. Instead, it fits well, feels comfortable enough to wear without complaints and stands up to regular use. Safety organisations such as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also emphasise choosing the right helmet for the activity and ensuring it fits correctly, rather than buying a larger size for children to grow into.