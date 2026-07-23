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Best kids' scooters and outdoor toys on amazon.ae 2026: Keep school holidays active

Long school holidays are a great chance to swap screens for fresh air

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Gulf News
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The right outdoor toy should suit your child's age and confidence, feel sturdy enough for regular use and be easy to store when playtime is over.
The right outdoor toy should suit your child's age and confidence, feel sturdy enough for regular use and be easy to store when playtime is over.

Long school holidays are a great chance to swap screens for fresh air, whether that means learning to ride a scooter, splashing around in the garden or enjoying family time by the pool. The right outdoor toy should suit your child's age and confidence, feel sturdy enough for regular use and be easy to store when playtime is over. Our top pick is the Micro Mini Foldable LED Scooter, thanks to its durable design, smooth ride and excellent reputation for growing with younger riders through the early years.

Micro Mini Foldable LED Scooter

A premium scooter that combines stability, portability and long lasting build quality for younger children.

Key specifications

  • Three wheel lean to steer design

  • Foldable handlebar

  • Adjustable height

  • Motion powered LED wheels

  • Rear foot brake

What we like

  • Stable platform that helps young riders build confidence

  • Folds quickly for travel or storage

  • Replaceable parts can extend its usable life

Best for: Children beginning their scooter journey who want a scooter that can stay with them for several years.

Micro's Mini series has become one of the best known children's scooters for good reason. The lean to steer system encourages balance rather than sharp handlebar turns, making it intuitive once children become familiar with it. Parents.com also highlights its stable ride, lightweight construction and durable modular design that allows worn parts to be replaced rather than replacing the whole scooter. The battery free LED wheels add colour without adding maintenance, while the folding mechanism makes it easy to carry into the car or store in a hallway. The specifications also highlight the adjustable handlebar, allowing the scooter to adapt as children grow.

Globber Junior Foldable Lights Scooter

An excellent value scooter with thoughtful beginner friendly features.

Key specifications

  • Suitable from age 2+

  • Three height adjustable handlebar

  • Patented steering lock

  • Foldable frame

  • Battery free LED front wheels

What we like

  • Steering lock helps beginners learn balance

  • Compact folding system simplifies transport

  • Wide anti slip deck feels reassuring underfoot

Best for: Younger children learning to steer before progressing to faster scooters.

Globber's Junior Foldable Lights focuses on confidence building. One standout feature is its steering lock, which limits front wheel movement while beginners develop coordination before switching to full lean steering. The wide deck provides plenty of foot space, and the adjustable handlebar accommodates growing riders over several seasons. The front wheels illuminate through motion rather than batteries, while the integrated folding system makes carrying and storage straightforward. With a maximum rider weight of 50kg, it can continue serving children beyond the toddler years.

Playgro Sensory Explorer Water Table

A simple way to encourage imaginative outdoor play on warm afternoons.

Key specifications

  • Water activity table

  • Multiple sensory play features

  • Includes accessories like scoops and molds

What we like

  • Encourages open ended creative play

  • Suitable for several children together

  • Easy way to cool down outdoors

Best for: Preschool children who enjoy imaginative water play in the garden or on the patio.

Water tables remain popular because children can invent different games every time they play. Pouring, splashing and moving water between accessories helps develop coordination while keeping youngsters entertained without complicated setup. This Playgro model is designed around sensory exploration, giving children different textures and activities to discover. It can also become a social toy, with siblings or friends sharing the same play space.

Kids Trampoline with Enclosure and Basketball Hoop

An energetic outdoor centrepiece for families with enough garden space.

Key specifications

  • Safety enclosure net

  • Basketball hoop

  • Steel frame

  • Maximum user weight: 200 lbs

  • Frame size: 47.5 inches

What we like

  • Enclosure adds reassurance during play

  • Basketball hoop encourages varied games

  • Suitable for regular active play sessions

Best for: Families with outdoor space looking for an activity children can enjoy repeatedly throughout the holidays.

A trampoline encourages active movement without needing organised games, making it attractive for children with lots of energy. An enclosure net is one of the most useful features because it helps keep jumpers within the jumping area during normal play. A basketball hoop also introduces a fun challenge beyond simple bouncing.

Intex 3 Rider Ride On Pool Float

A colourful inflatable that makes pool days more entertaining for groups.

Key specifications

  • Designed for three riders

  • Heavy duty vinyl construction

  • Multiple grab handles

  • Repair patch included

What we like

  • Large enough for shared play

  • Bright design makes it easy to spot in the pool

  • Intex has a long track record in inflatable pool products

Best for: Families spending holidays by the pool with confident swimmers under adult supervision.

Large ride on inflatables quickly become the centre of attention during pool days. This Intex model accommodates several children together, encouraging group games rather than individual floating. Grab handles provide extra stability while climbing aboard, and the durable vinyl construction is intended for repeated seasonal use. Like any inflatable, it works best in calm pool conditions and should be viewed as a toy rather than a flotation or lifesaving device.

What to look for

Age suitability should always come first. Younger children generally benefit from stable three wheel scooters with lower decks, while older riders often prefer two wheel designs once their balance improves. Adjustable handlebars also extend the useful life of a scooter as children grow.

Build quality matters because outdoor toys spend plenty of time on rough ground, patios and pavements. Look for reinforced decks, quality wheels and reliable rear brakes on scooters. Foldable designs are particularly useful if you regularly travel between home, parks and holiday destinations.

For larger toys, check the recommended user weight and available space before buying. Water tables need enough room to splash safely, while trampolines require clear space around the enclosure.

A properly fitted helmet is a sensible companion for scooter riding, and younger children benefit from active adult supervision during outdoor play. The aim is simply to help them enjoy their activities safely and confidently.

Verdict

The Micro Mini Foldable LED Scooter remains our overall recommendation because it combines excellent build quality, smooth handling and portability in a package that can grow with young riders. Families looking for a slightly more budget friendly alternative should also consider the Globber Junior Foldable Lights, particularly if the steering lock appeals to first time riders. The Playgro water table offers imaginative outdoor fun for preschool children, while the trampoline delivers energetic garden play for families with more space. If your school holidays revolve around the pool, the Intex three rider float brings plenty of shared entertainment for older children during supervised swimming sessions.

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