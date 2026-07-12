Dubai Police urge parents to closely supervise children at pools and beaches

Parents should not rely solely on lifeguards or flotation devices to keep them safe
Dubai: Dubai Police have urged parents to keep a close watch on children at swimming pools and beaches during the summer holidays, warning that even moments of distraction can result in fatal drownings.
The warning came from Dubai Police's Child and Women Protection Department, part of the General Department of Human Rights, which said children should never be left unattended in or around the water as families spend more time at pools and beaches during the summer.
Parents should maintain constant, direct supervision whenever children are in or near the water and should not rely solely on lifeguards or flotation devices to keep them safe, police said.
The department also advised families to choose safe swimming locations and follow all warning signs and safety instructions.
Officials warned that children can drown silently within seconds, often without attracting the attention of people nearby. They stressed that a responsible adult should remain within close reach at all times while a child is in the water.
Dubai Police said preventing drownings begins with awareness and consistent water safety practices, wishing families a safe and enjoyable summer holiday.