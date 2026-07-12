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Dubai Police urge parents to closely supervise children at pools and beaches

Parents should not rely solely on lifeguards or flotation devices to keep them safe

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai Police urge parents to closely supervise children at pools and beaches

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged parents to keep a close watch on children at swimming pools and beaches during the summer holidays, warning that even moments of distraction can result in fatal drownings.

The warning came from Dubai Police's Child and Women Protection Department, part of the General Department of Human Rights, which said children should never be left unattended in or around the water as families spend more time at pools and beaches during the summer.

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Children can drown silently within seconds

Parents should maintain constant, direct supervision whenever children are in or near the water and should not rely solely on lifeguards or flotation devices to keep them safe, police said.

The department also advised families to choose safe swimming locations and follow all warning signs and safety instructions.

Officials warned that children can drown silently within seconds, often without attracting the attention of people nearby. They stressed that a responsible adult should remain within close reach at all times while a child is in the water.

Dubai Police said preventing drownings begins with awareness and consistent water safety practices, wishing families a safe and enjoyable summer holiday.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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