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London Gatwick Airport hit by water outage during busy summer travel season

SES Water said a power outage at a water treatment site had caused 'complications'

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London Gatwick Airport hit by water outage during busy summer travel season
X / @Gatwick_Airport

London: London's Gatwick Airport said Sunday it was suffering from "a water supply issue", with toilets reported to be out of order and restaurants closed at Britain's second busiest air hub.

The issue impacting both terminals at the airport south of the capital -- served by several no-frills carriers including EasyJet -- comes during the busy summer holiday period.

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Flights were not reported to be affected, but passengers posted online that they were unable to flush toilets, get hot drinks, wash their hands or fill up water bottles.

"A water issue in the Horley area is causing disruption at the airport this morning," Gatwick Airport said on X.

"The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation."

It added bottled water was being handed out to passengers and staff and "other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers". 

Regional water provider SES Water said a power outage at a nearby water treatment site had caused "a number of complications" and that some customers were "experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of supply".

The company said it was working with Gatwick Airport "to restore normal service as quickly as possible".

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