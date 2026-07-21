Who is who in Burnham’s new cabinet

PM hands top jobs to several prominent politicians who helped pave his path to power
London: Andy Burnham handed top jobs to several prominent politicians who helped pave his path to power and ditched senior figures seen as loyal to the previous leader including finance minister Rachel Reeves.
British political veteran Healey, who quit as defence secretary last month over a funding row, has made a surprise return to run the finance ministry he battled for more money for the military.
As defence minister, Healey was a vocal advocate for overhauling existing military infrastructure, upping investment and maintaining tougher responses to Russian aggression.
Seen as a trusted and experienced figure, the 66-year-old stalwart of ruling centre-left Labour has been an MP for nearly three decades, representing a constituency in northern England.
A former leader of the Labour party in opposition, Miliband has since mounted a political comeback, now rewarded with the role of foreign secretary, one of the great offices of state.
He succeeded Gordon Brown as Labour leader in 2010, winning a contest against his own brother, David Miliband, but quit in 2015 after losing the general election and spent a period in the political wilderness.
Under Starmer, he served for two years as energy security minister, campaigning for the transition towards a net zero economy. Opponents slammed him as an “eco-zealot” and rumours he might be named finance minister rattled markets.
Streeting gained the top role after quitting as health minister in May, saying he had lost confidence in then-premier Starmer.
The 43-year-old MP with an east London constituency initially said he would stand against Starmer, before backing Burnham.
He vowed to ensure armed forces “have the resources they need”, but the appointment of a novice to the role has sparked criticism, with former Tory incumbent Ben Wallace writing on X this showed “contempt for Defence”.
Streeting has also faced questions over his links to Peter Mandelson, sacked as US ambassador due to his association with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but has denied they are close friends.
A straight-talking, combative politician, Mahmood has overhauled the country’s asylum system since she was appointed interior minister in 2025.
The 45-year-old former barrister and justice minister was born in the central English city of Birmingham, where she became one of Britain’s first women Muslim MPs.
Unapologetic about slashing migration to the UK, after her reappointment, she vowed to “finish the job” and implement “major reform”.
Rayner takes up this portfolio again after resigning in September over unpaid property tax. She paid the amount and was cleared of deliberate wrongdoing.
Known for her straight-talking style, Rayner is well-liked in Labour’s left-wing grassroots.
The 46-year-old who came into politics after working for trade unions, grew up in social housing in northern England and left school at 16 when she became a single mother.
Taking over from Miliband as the minister in charge of energy security and net zero, the 46-year-old has only been an MP for two years.
She was born in Liberia where her father served as foreign minister, but her family fled to the UK when she was a child.
She gained a PhD in economics and worked in a government team developing policy ideas and at think tanks before becoming an MP in 2024.
In May she became the first junior minister to resign, calling on Starmer “to do the right thing for the country”.
Yvette Cooper, 57, was removed from the top role of foreign minister after less than a year, becoming health minister.
The long-serving politician had previously headed the interior ministry under Starmer. In previous Labour governments, she headed the departments for housing and work and pensions.