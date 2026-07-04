Air Arabia launches London Gatwick route and resumes daily Aleppo flights

Carrier introduces twice-daily UK flights while restoring daily links to Aleppo
Sharjah: Air Arabia has launched its first direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and London Gatwick, while simultaneously resuming scheduled services to the Syrian city of Aleppo, marking the latest expansion of the low-cost carrier's international and regional network.
The airline began operating the Sharjah–London Gatwick route on Saturday with two non-stop flights a day using the Airbus A321LR, providing travellers with a new low-cost direct link between the UAE and the UK, according to Arabic daily Al Khaleej.
The outbound flight departs Sharjah at 1:45pm and arrives at London Gatwick at 6:35pm local time, while the return service leaves London at 7:35pm and lands in Sharjah at 5:50am the following day.
On the same day, Air Arabia also resumed daily scheduled flights between Sharjah and Aleppo, further strengthening air connectivity between the UAE and Syria after years of limited operations.
The daily Sharjah–Aleppo service departs Sharjah at 8am UAE time, with the return flight leaving Aleppo at 11:35am. Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation said the route would enhance air links between the two countries and expand travel options for passengers.
Air Arabia continues to expand its footprint in the Syrian market, currently operating 21 weekly flights between Sharjah and Damascus. The carrier has also announced the launch of direct Abu Dhabi–Aleppo services from July 7, with three weekly flights between Zayed International Airport and Aleppo International Airport.
According to the airline's latest published schedules, both the London Gatwick and Aleppo routes commenced operations on July 4. Air Arabia's network now spans more than 76 destinations across around 34 countries from its hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, reinforcing its strategy of expanding affordable international connectivity.