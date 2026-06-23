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Air Arabia Abu Dhabi adds Aleppo flights from July 7

The airline will fly to Aleppo three times a week and make Damascus daily

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Air Arabia finishes A320 software update as travel surge continues
Air Arabia finishes A320 software update as travel surge continues
Air Arabia

Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will launch non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi and Aleppo from July 7, adding a second Syrian destination from the UAE capital as travel demand between the two countries continues to build.

The low-cost carrier will operate three weekly flights between Zayed International Airport and Aleppo International Airport, giving passengers a new direct option for travel between Abu Dhabi and northern Syria.

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The airline already serves Damascus from Abu Dhabi with four weekly flights. That service will increase to daily from July 1, further expanding capacity on UAE-Syria routes.

“The launch of our new service to Aleppo and the increased frequency to Damascus reaffirm Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and offering greater travel convenience and value to our customers,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.

“These expanded services reflect the growing demand for travel between the UAE and Syria and underscore our continued efforts to support business, tourism and cultural ties between the two countries,” he added.

More UAE-Syria options

The Abu Dhabi-Aleppo service follows Air Arabia’s announcement earlier this month that it would resume non-stop flights to Aleppo from Sharjah International Airport.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates an all-Airbus A320 and A321 fleet and offers services including SkyTime, its in-flight streaming platform, SkyCafe, its onboard menu, and Air Rewards, its loyalty programme.

Passengers can book direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Aleppo through Air Arabia’s website, call centre or travel agencies.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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