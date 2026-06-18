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Air Arabia launches daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Aleppo

The new rout will start on July 4, increasing presence in the Syrian market

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Air Arabia will launch daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Syrian city of Aleppo.
Air Arabia will launch daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Syrian city of Aleppo.
Air Arabia

Air Arabia will launch daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and the Syrian city of Aleppo from July 4, the low-cost carrier said on Thursday, expanding its operations in Syria and strengthening air links between the two countries.

The new daily service will provide passengers with greater travel flexibility and marks the airline's latest move to increase its presence in the Syrian market.

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With the addition of Aleppo, Air Arabia will further expand its network in Syria, where it currently operates 21 weekly flights between Sharjah and Damascus, as well as three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus.

"Syria is a key destination within our network, and we are pleased to further enhance connectivity by offering direct flights to both Damascus and Aleppo from Sharjah," Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said in a statement.

He said the expansion reflects the airline's commitment to providing seamless and affordable travel options while supporting growing economic and tourism ties between the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

The launch comes amid increasing efforts to strengthen transport and commercial links between the two countries, with airlines gradually expanding services to Syrian destinations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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