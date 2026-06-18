The new rout will start on July 4, increasing presence in the Syrian market
Air Arabia will launch daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and the Syrian city of Aleppo from July 4, the low-cost carrier said on Thursday, expanding its operations in Syria and strengthening air links between the two countries.
The new daily service will provide passengers with greater travel flexibility and marks the airline's latest move to increase its presence in the Syrian market.
With the addition of Aleppo, Air Arabia will further expand its network in Syria, where it currently operates 21 weekly flights between Sharjah and Damascus, as well as three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus.
"Syria is a key destination within our network, and we are pleased to further enhance connectivity by offering direct flights to both Damascus and Aleppo from Sharjah," Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said in a statement.
He said the expansion reflects the airline's commitment to providing seamless and affordable travel options while supporting growing economic and tourism ties between the United Arab Emirates and Syria.
The launch comes amid increasing efforts to strengthen transport and commercial links between the two countries, with airlines gradually expanding services to Syrian destinations.