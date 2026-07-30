Meet the UAE entrepreneurs bringing Dubai-inspired tourism super app to post-war Syria

My Syria lets visitors book hotels, transport and pay digitally through one platform
Dubai: A group of UAE-based Syrian entrepreneurs have launched what they describe as Syria's first integrated super app, bringing together hotel bookings, transport, lifestyle services and digital payments on a single platform. This comes as the country's tourism sector begins rebuilding after years of war.
Called My Syria, the app aims to make travelling around Syria easier for both international visitors and residents by allowing them to discover, book and pay for a growing range of services through one mobile application.
Developed by 121 Living - a holiday homes company based in Dubai - the platform was launched by Syrian entrepreneurs Rami Kaiem, Feras Kaiem, Waseem Qudmani and Kinan Madi, who are based between Dubai and Damascus.
The launch was backed by Syria's Ministry of Tourism and comes as visitor arrivals continue to rise across the country.
For co-founder Rami Kaiem, the idea was born from nearly two decades of living and working in Dubai.
A computer engineering graduate from Damascus, Kaiem moved to Dubai in 2007 and built his career across the e-commerce, telecommunications and hospitality sectors before deciding to apply what he had learned in the UAE to his home country.
"We grew up in the UAE and were inspired by its leadership and by how services are delivered here," Kaiem told Gulf News.
"Since Syria reopened to tourists, we realised there wasn't a proper application that could help visitors find hotels, restaurants, transport and other services. We wanted to bring the experience we gained in the UAE back to Syria."
Kaiem told Gulf News that the team met Syria's Minister of Tourism, Mazen Al-Salhani, to discuss how technology could support the country's tourism recovery, eventually leading to the creation of My Syria.
"The UAE has set a benchmark for service and technology over the past 20 years. We wanted to help our country by implementing the experience we gained in Dubai, which is my second home," he said.
The founders also drew inspiration from Dubai-born technology companies.
"The super app concept was inspired by Careem," Kaiem said. "It started with taxis before expanding into many different services. It is a very successful story that also began in the UAE."
He added that even the app's name was influenced by Dubai.
"The 'My Syria' name was inspired by the 'MyDubai' campaign. It created a sense of pride among residents, and that inspired me as well."
One of the platform's biggest features is its integrated payment system.
According to the company, My Syria is the first app in Syria to support cross-border digital payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard and American Express, allowing international visitors to pay through payment methods they already use at home.
Kaiem said the company has received all the necessary approvals from the Syrian government to operate the payment platform.
"We want Syria to become part of the digital economy again," he said.
"Syria was largely isolated for the past 15 years, so there is a great deal of work needed to accelerate digital transformation in the private sector."
Unlike traditional bookings, where travellers often need to call hotels directly and transfer money manually, My Syria allows reservations and payments to be completed entirely within the app.
"There has never been a platform like this in Syria," Kaiem said. "The traditional way has been to call the hotel, book the room and transfer the money separately. We want to change that."
The app also introduces hotel ratings and reviews, creating what Kaiem describes as a digital marketplace that encourages businesses to compete on service quality.
He added that customers will not pay extra for using the platform.
"Our business model is based on commissions from service providers, not customers," he said. "In some cases, we've even secured hotel rates that are cheaper than booking directly."
My Syria is currently available on both iOS and Android.
The first phase focuses on Damascus, offering services including hotel and hotel apartment bookings, airport transfers, car rentals, courier deliveries similar to Careem Box, beauty services and travel information.
The company plans to gradually expand the number of services from the current offering to more than 40, after extending the platform into other Syrian cities based on market demand.
Kaiem said the roadmap will evolve as the company learns more about customer needs.
The business has been entirely bootstrapped, with funding provided by the four founders.
The company operates offices in Dubai and Damascus and currently employs a small direct team, supported by marketing and technology specialists. Software development is handled in partnership with an India-based technology company.
The launch comes as Syria's tourism sector shows signs of recovery.
According to figures released by the Ministry of Tourism, 3.52 million visitors arrived in Syria during the first six months of 2026, up 111 per cent from 1.67 million during the same period last year. The increase includes Syrian expatriates, Arab visitors and international tourists.
International visitor numbers recorded the fastest growth, rising 448 per cent year-on-year to 719,000, while arrivals by Arab nationals more than doubled to 664,000. Syrian expatriate visits also increased by 75 per cent, reaching 2.13 million.
The recovery has also been supported by the return of international air services.
According to Syria's Civil Aviation Authority, 12 airlines have resumed or launched flights to the country, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Qatar Airways, flynas, Turkish Airlines and Royal Jordanian.
Kaiem believes digital services will become increasingly important as tourism continues to grow.
"A lot of airlines are flying to Damascus again, and more visitors are arriving every month," he said. "People want to plan their trips, book hotels before they arrive and have everything available on a digital map. Those are the services we want to provide."