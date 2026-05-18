Emaar exits joint venture structure for Damascus mixed-use project

Dubai: Emaar Properties has announced plans to exit the joint venture structure linked to The Eighth Gate, its mixed-use development in Yafour, Damascus, marking a shift in the company’s operations in Syria.

The developer said the project would follow the same operational and design approach used in destinations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills Estate and Emaar Beachfront.

Emaar said the move reflects its confidence in Syria’s economic recovery and its intention to deliver the project according to the company’s global development standards.

The Dubai-listed developer said it will operate the project independently without a local partner as it moves forward with the development.

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Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.