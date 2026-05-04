Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall to introduce AI system to monitor parking violations

Parkin deploys ANPR tech to protect PoD parking and ease congestion at top Emaar malls
Dubai: The city’s busiest shopping destinations are set to introduce AI-powered parking enforcement to protect bays reserved for People of Determination (PoD).
DFM-listed Parkin Company PJSC, announced Monday it has signed a multi-year agreement with Emaar Properties PJSC to roll out enforcement systems across Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina Mall.
The initiative will see AI-driven monitoring focused primarily on PoD parking spaces, alongside broader efforts to improve traffic flow and optimise parking usage at these high-footfall retail hubs.
Parkin will deploy Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology integrated with the existing mall infrastructure.
When a vehicle enters a PoD-designated bay, the system will automatically scan its number plate and check for a valid permit.
If no permit is detected, the case will be flagged to a central command centre for review. A penalty may then be issued, although a short grace period will be provided to allow drivers to move their vehicles in case of genuine error.
In parallel, on-ground inspections will continue to ensure compliance with Dubai’s parking regulations.
At Dubai Mall, Salik Company PJSC manages the parking system itself — including: number plate recognition, ticketless entry/exit, and automatic fee collection.
Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the move is aimed at ensuring fair access to critical facilities.
“This partnership will ensure that People of Determination have unobstructed access to parking spaces designed for them, a matter of both regulatory compliance and genuine community benefit,” he said.
“By combining our AI-driven ANPR technology with field inspections, we aim to deliver a comprehensive enforcement model.”
He added that the agreement reflects Parkin’s strategy to expand beyond traditional public parking into technology-led mobility solutions.
Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director at Emaar Properties, said the initiative is part of wider efforts to improve the retail experience.
“By working with Parkin, we are reinforcing the importance of dedicated parking for People of Determination and supporting more efficient use of our facilities,” he said.
“The use of smart technologies enables us to maintain high standards while contributing to a more inclusive and well-managed environment.”
Parkin is Dubai’s largest paid public parking operator, managing around 229,000 parking spaces across the emirate as of end-2025.
The company covers on-street, off-street and multi-storey facilities and also manages some privately owned parking through partnerships and operates ticketless parking systems at select malls.
Beyond parking fees, Parkin earns revenue from enforcement, permits and reservations. In 2025, its systems handled around 141 million parking transactions using digital payments and AI-based management tools.