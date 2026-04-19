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Parkin warns drivers over fake links claiming parking fee payments

Customers urged only to use official channels 

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Nivetha Dayanand/Gulf News

Dubai’s Parkin has warned motorists against fraudulent messages claiming outstanding parking fees and urging payment through untrusted links.

The company said some users may receive scam messages alleging unpaid charges and directing them to unknown websites, stressing the need to avoid clicking on such links or sharing personal or banking details without verifying the source.

Parkin urged customers, through its digital platforms, to check all information carefully and settle fees only via its official channels, including the authorised mobile application and website. It also advised the public not to respond to messages sent from unverified numbers or links.

The warning comes amid a rise in cyber fraud attempts targeting drivers and parking service users through text messages, fake links and unauthorised QR codes aimed at stealing banking and personal data.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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