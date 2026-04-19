Customers urged only to use official channels
Dubai’s Parkin has warned motorists against fraudulent messages claiming outstanding parking fees and urging payment through untrusted links.
The company said some users may receive scam messages alleging unpaid charges and directing them to unknown websites, stressing the need to avoid clicking on such links or sharing personal or banking details without verifying the source.
Parkin urged customers, through its digital platforms, to check all information carefully and settle fees only via its official channels, including the authorised mobile application and website. It also advised the public not to respond to messages sent from unverified numbers or links.
The warning comes amid a rise in cyber fraud attempts targeting drivers and parking service users through text messages, fake links and unauthorised QR codes aimed at stealing banking and personal data.