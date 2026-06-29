UAE says the actions violate Syria's sovereignty and the 1974 disengagement accord
The UAE has strongly condemned Israeli attacks involving incursions into Syrian territory in the governorates of Quneitra and Daraa, as well as artillery shelling targeting the area, reaffirming its categorical rejection of violations of Syria's sovereignty and actions that threaten its security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the continued Israeli incursions into Syrian territory constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel, which Israel is obliged to respect.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's longstanding support for Syria's stability and sovereignty over all of its territory, its solidarity with the Syrian people, and its backing for all efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, a dignified life, peaceful coexistence and development.
The ministry also called on the international community to take immediate action to halt the repeated attacks on Syrian territory, end the escalation and prevent further actions that could increase regional tensions and threaten regional and international peace and security.