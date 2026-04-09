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UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon

MoFA emphasised need for concerted international efforts to prevent further loss of life

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A photograph shows the damage at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Sidon, southern Lebanon, on April 8, 2026.
A photograph shows the damage at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Sidon, southern Lebanon, on April 8, 2026.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks across several areas in Lebanon, and expressed concern over continued escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasised the need for concerted international efforts to prevent further loss of life and stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians in accordance with international law and treaties.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the government of Lebanon and support during this critical juncture, emphasising its unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed the UAE’s unwavering position in rejecting violence and escalation, which contravene laws governing relations between countries and their sovereignty and that serve to further increase the risks of instability. The Ministry emphasised the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation and escalation.

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