The victims, both long-time household service workers, were killed during what authorities described as a hostage incident. Their names have not been publicly released.

Dubai: Two Filipino household workers were fatally shot by their employer inside a residential property in Beirut, Lebanon on April 15, 2026, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed, adding that the suspect has been arrested and remains in police custody pending formal charges.

The Migrant Workers Office, working alongside the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon, is coordinating with Lebanese authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and the filing of appropriate charges against the suspect.

"The Philippine government remains committed to securing justice for the victims and providing continued assistance to their families," the DMW said.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac has directed senior officials to act immediately. Undersecretaries Bernard P. Olalia and Felicitas Q. Bay are set to visit the victims' families in person to offer condolences and brief them on government assistance.

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