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2 OFWs shot dead by employer in Beirut hostage incident

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac has directed officials to act immediately

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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2 OFWs shot dead by employer in Beirut hostage incident

Dubai: Two Filipino household workers were fatally shot by their employer inside a residential property in Beirut, Lebanon on April 15, 2026, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed, adding that the suspect has been arrested and remains in police custody pending formal charges.

The victims, both long-time household service workers, were killed during what authorities described as a hostage incident. Their names have not been publicly released.

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Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac has directed senior officials to act immediately. Undersecretaries Bernard P. Olalia and Felicitas Q. Bay are set to visit the victims' families in person to offer condolences and brief them on government assistance.

"The Philippine government remains committed to securing justice for the victims and providing continued assistance to their families," the DMW said.

The Migrant Workers Office, working alongside the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon, is coordinating with Lebanese authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and the filing of appropriate charges against the suspect.

Support for the bereaved families will include repatriation assistance, financial aid, and access to government benefits, the DMW said.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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