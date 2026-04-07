Setting the record straight: Philippines debunks ₱190,000 per OFW flight cost claims

Officials say figures online are misleading, urge Filipinos to focus on verified info
Dubai: Circulating posts alleging that the Philippine government is spending up to ₱190,000 (approximately Dh11,500 to Dh11,600) per overseas Filipino worker (OFW) for flights back home have stirred concern among Filipino communities abroad.
In a message sent to community leaders and volunteers, Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary Hans Cacdac has clarified the issue, noting that the numbers being spread are inaccurate.
“The figures are fake news. We got prices as low as ₱95,000 per person, and when fuel costs increased, it went up to ₱127,000. It did not reach ₱190,000 per person,” said Cacdac in Filipino.
The DMW chief has stressed that rising fuel prices influenced costs, but not to the extent being claimed online.
Moreover, Cacdac has highlighted that it is not an “exaggeration” to say that the current global situation is among the most serious crises this generation has experienced.
“Therefore, the time to act and to act boldly and decisively for our people is now.”
Cacdac has also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of OFWs throughout the journey.
“This is not about the amount of money, it is about the feeling of safety and the collective care provided by the government. The safety and well-being of a person are beyond measure. I hope you were able to listen to the stories of OFW families who have returned home,” stated Cacdac.
Amid the spread of misinformation, the Filipino Social Club (Filsoc) in Dubai has called for unity among OFWs in the UAE.
“I encourage everyone to help maintain peace in our community by not engaging in online debates or chat group arguments. Let’s stay focused on our mission,” said Filsoc president Ericson Reyes.
Additionally, he has advised community members to bring concerns directly to the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai.
As fake news continue to propagate, especially online, the public has been repeatedly reminded to verify information, focus on facts, and support fellow expatriates under challenging circumstances.