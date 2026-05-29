‘Our workers, our pride’: UAE rolls out nationwide Eid celebrations for workforce

The events feature a wide range of interactive activities, folkloric performances, gifts, and entertainment programs in appreciation of workers’ contributions and their vital role in the nation’s development journey. Sports tournaments and competitive activities, including football, volleyball, and cricket, will also be held, alongside raffles, valuable prizes, and various recreational programs dedicated to the workforce in the UAE, whom the country regards as key partners in achieving sustainable development goals, delivering ambitious national projects, and strengthening the UAE’s global leadership across sectors.