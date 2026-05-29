‘Our workers, our pride’: UAE rolls out nationwide Eid celebrations for workforce

Sports, gifts and entertainment planned nationwide to honour workers during Eid
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is organizing 30 celebratory events for workers across the country during the Eid Al Adha holidays under the theme “The Happiness of Our Workers is the Joy of Our Eid.”
The celebrations will take place throughout the Eid holidays at 30 locations nationwide, with participation from private sector companies and labor accommodations wishing to engage their employees in the festivities by selecting suitable events based on timing and location.
The events feature a wide range of interactive activities, folkloric performances, gifts, and entertainment programs in appreciation of workers’ contributions and their vital role in the nation’s development journey. Sports tournaments and competitive activities, including football, volleyball, and cricket, will also be held, alongside raffles, valuable prizes, and various recreational programs dedicated to the workforce in the UAE, whom the country regards as key partners in achieving sustainable development goals, delivering ambitious national projects, and strengthening the UAE’s global leadership across sectors.
These celebrations align with the Ministry’s vision of enhancing the quality of life and happiness of the workforce, which constitutes an essential and vibrant component of the UAE society and its prosperity.
The festivities are organized in cooperation with the Ministry’s federal and local government partners, including the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, police general headquarters across the UAE, municipalities nationwide, AD Ports Group, and Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.
Additional participating entities include Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai’s Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, Dubai Event Security Committee, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Municipality Affairs Department, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and Burjeel Holdings.
The large-scale celebrations reflect the deeply rooted spirit of partnership among all stakeholders in the labor market and their commitment to strengthening engagement with workers through ongoing social initiatives, friendly gatherings, and community activities. These efforts are aligned with the UAE’s comprehensive humanitarian and social approach to the labor market, positively impacting worker satisfaction and productivity.
MoHRE continues to implement its strategy aimed at strengthening communication with workers and involving them in national events and celebrations, thereby enhancing their social integration as a key pillar of the labor market and an essential contributor to the UAE’s development and leadership journey.
The Ministry emphasized that celebrating workers during national occasions and holidays has become a sustainable institutional approach that has significantly contributed to improving worker happiness, wellbeing, and quality of life, while also reinforcing their confidence in their role and achievements. These efforts further support workplace stability and enhance the attractiveness of the UAE labor market.
Several companies are also organizing their own activities alongside the Ministry’s program, reflecting strong corporate social responsibility and a culture of care and social inclusion for workers.
The Ministry noted that engaging with workers socially outside the workplace through activities and events attended by leaders and officials from various entities has become a well-established practice appreciated by workers. Such initiatives motivate them to continue giving and recognize their efforts, while reflecting the humanitarian principles adopted by the UAE Government within the labor market framework.
These initiatives are also aligned with the Ministry’s partnership strategy involving all labor market stakeholders and demonstrate the nation’s appreciation for the workforce, positively influencing the labor market through increased worker satisfaction, happiness, and respect for their contributions.
The UAE workforce continues to receive strong support and care at the highest levels through enhanced occupational health and safety standards, including the implementation of the annual Midday Work Ban from June 15 to September 15 for the 21st consecutive year, as well as the provision of 10,000 rest stations for delivery riders.
The country has also introduced pioneering initiatives to improve labor accommodations, wage standards, and worker protection legislation, alongside a comprehensive social protection umbrella that includes unemployment insurance, savings schemes, health insurance, the Wage Protection System, and the Workers’ Financial Claims Protection Program, among other leading initiatives covering private sector employees.
The Ministry invited private sector companies and labor accommodations interested in involving their workers in the Eid celebrations to contact the Ministry through its official website, mohre.gov.ae, and select suitable activities according to the event schedules and locations.
Mohsen Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance Sector at MoHRE, said in a statement published on the Ministry’s website:
“MoHRE continues its strategy to strengthen communication with workers and engage them in various national events and celebrations, enhancing their social integration as a core component of the labor market and a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s journey of development and leadership.”
For her part, Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection Sector, affirmed that celebrating workers during all occasions and holidays represents a sustainable approach by the Ministry that has reinforced worker happiness, wellbeing, and quality of life, while strengthening their confidence in their role and level of achievement, in addition to promoting workplace stability and the attractiveness of the labor market.
Several private companies are participating by organizing their own worker-focused events alongside the Ministry’s program. These include Sobha Constructions, Granada Europe Construction, Millionaire Building Contracting, Advanced Metal, Luxury Housing Services, Al Mehwar Engineering Contracting, Dulsco Group, the Labour Accommodation Authority in Abu Dhabi through eight affiliated accommodations, as well as Innova Build Contracting, Maintenance and Construction.
A number of government entities are also participating in organizing the events, including Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai’s Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, Dubai Event Security Committee, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Municipality Affairs Department, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and Burjeel Holdings.