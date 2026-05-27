For Abdallah Awadh, a hotel team leader originally from Kenya, working on Eid is not a compromise. It is its own kind of observance. "I believe you can uphold those values even while working," he says. He plans to exchange greetings with colleagues and guests, share sweets on his breaks, and check in with his family when he can. "Serving guests with a smile and ensuring they feel safe and cared for is my way of honoring the spirit of Eid."