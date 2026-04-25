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Emirates to resume Beirut flights from April 27

The airline said it is currently operating services to more than 100 destinations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The airline said it is currently operating services to more than 100 destinations under a limited schedule, as it continues to rebuild its network following earlier disruptions.
The airline said it is currently operating services to more than 100 destinations under a limited schedule, as it continues to rebuild its network following earlier disruptions.
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Dubai: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is set to resume flights to Beirut from April 27, according to an update on the carrier’s official website, signalling a gradual return to key regional routes.

The airline said it is currently operating services to more than 100 destinations under a limited schedule, as it continues to rebuild its network following earlier disruptions.

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In its latest update, Emirates said it is closely monitoring developments and will adjust its flight schedule in line with changing conditions. 

The announcement follows the earlier resumption of services by Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Flydubai, and Qatar Airways. On Tuesday, EgyptAir said it would restart flights between Beirut and Cairo on April 23.

The move comes amid uncertainty over the durability of cease-fires in the region between Iran and the United States on one hand, and Lebanon and Israel on the other.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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