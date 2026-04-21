“Dubai Airports continues to play a central role in reinforcing the city’s sustainable growth and its position as a bridge between global markets. As we look to the future, Dubai Airports will continue to advance its expansion plans in line with our vision to shape the future of global aviation, driven by our relentless focus on innovation and excellence. We continue to invest in advanced infrastructure and talent to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a vital global gateway connecting people, markets, and opportunities worldwide,” he added.