Sheikh Hamdan also shared Dubai rain in a stunning time-lapse video
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, gave followers a glimpse of the city’s rainy weather as he drove around Dubai.
In a video shared with his 17.6 million Instagram followers, Sheikh Hamdan captured his drive through the desert outskirts, showing the emirate under wet conditions.
The footage showcased shimmering reflections on the roads and desert terrain, providing a rare glimpse of Dubai during the rain showers.
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Sheikh Hamdan also shared a time-lapse video on Instagram Stories, showing Sheikh Zayed Road and the Museum of the Future under the showers.
The footage reflected the city’s wet roads and smooth traffic flow, giving followers a rare perspective of Dubai during rainfall. Fans praised the video, while also noting the importance of safe driving during wet conditions.
The video follows heavy rainfall on Monday, when widespread showers, lightning, and thunder affected large parts of the UAE, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.
Meteorologists linked the unsettled weather to cloud systems moving in from the west, which led to the formation of convective rain clouds across several regions.
Residents are advised to stay alert, follow traffic and weather updates, and drive safely, as the National Centre of Meteorology forecasts continued rainfall and strong winds over the coming days.