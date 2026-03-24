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Sharjah Police save child stuck in UAE rain traffic on way to chemotherapy

Emergency teams clear Dubai–Sharjah gridlock, rush young patient to hospital in time

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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For illustrative purposes only
For illustrative purposes only
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Quick action by Sharjah Police and ambulance teams helped save the life of a young boy after severe traffic congestion caused by heavy rain delayed his journey to a critical chemotherapy session.

The incident unfolded on Monday, the first working day after Eid, as unstable weather conditions triggered major traffic disruptions on roads between Dubai and Sharjah.

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Race against time

The child, from an Egyptian family residing in the UAE, was on his way to Burjeel Hospital in Sharjah for a scheduled chemotherapy session following a relapse of his illness.

However, heavy rain brought traffic to a complete standstill, leaving the family stranded for more than three hours.

During the delay, the child’s condition deteriorated as his blood sugar levels dropped dangerously, turning the situation into a medical emergency.

“The road became like a parking lot… and we were losing time,” the mother said in a social media post recounting the ordeal.

Rapid intervention

In a desperate attempt to seek help, the father approached a Sharjah Police patrol.

Authorities responded immediately, launching a coordinated emergency operation. Police units worked to clear a path through the gridlocked roads, while an ambulance was dispatched to assist the family.

The child was transferred to the ambulance and escorted under police supervision directly to the hospital, ensuring he received urgent medical care without further delay.

“They did not leave him alone for a moment,” the family said, describing the response as a lifeline during a critical situation.

‘Humanity above all’

The child reached the hospital safely, in what the family described as an unforgettable moment.

“The UAE is not just a country — it is safety, humanity, and a big heart that embraces everyone,” the mother said, expressing gratitude to the authorities.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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