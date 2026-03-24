Emergency teams clear Dubai–Sharjah gridlock, rush young patient to hospital in time
Sharjah: Quick action by Sharjah Police and ambulance teams helped save the life of a young boy after severe traffic congestion caused by heavy rain delayed his journey to a critical chemotherapy session.
The incident unfolded on Monday, the first working day after Eid, as unstable weather conditions triggered major traffic disruptions on roads between Dubai and Sharjah.
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The child, from an Egyptian family residing in the UAE, was on his way to Burjeel Hospital in Sharjah for a scheduled chemotherapy session following a relapse of his illness.
However, heavy rain brought traffic to a complete standstill, leaving the family stranded for more than three hours.
During the delay, the child’s condition deteriorated as his blood sugar levels dropped dangerously, turning the situation into a medical emergency.
“The road became like a parking lot… and we were losing time,” the mother said in a social media post recounting the ordeal.
In a desperate attempt to seek help, the father approached a Sharjah Police patrol.
Authorities responded immediately, launching a coordinated emergency operation. Police units worked to clear a path through the gridlocked roads, while an ambulance was dispatched to assist the family.
The child was transferred to the ambulance and escorted under police supervision directly to the hospital, ensuring he received urgent medical care without further delay.
“They did not leave him alone for a moment,” the family said, describing the response as a lifeline during a critical situation.
The child reached the hospital safely, in what the family described as an unforgettable moment.
“The UAE is not just a country — it is safety, humanity, and a big heart that embraces everyone,” the mother said, expressing gratitude to the authorities.