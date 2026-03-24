Rain in UAE: Sharjah extends free public parking amid unstable weather

Public parking in Sharjah stays free as unstable weather continues
Sharjah City Municipality has announced that the exemption from public parking fees will continue starting Monday, March 23, and will remain in effect until further notice, in response to the current unstable weather conditions.
The waiver applies to all public parking areas across the emirate, including zones that are normally chargeable on weekdays and official holidays. These areas are clearly indicated by blue informational signs.
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However, smart parking yards are excluded from this exemption and will continue to operate under normal fees.
Authorities urge residents and visitors to stay updated on the latest announcements by following @Shjmunicipality on social media or calling 19931 for more information.