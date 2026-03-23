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Sharjah allows remote work for government entities until Thursday

Essential roles to remain on-site to ensure service continuity

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The measure applies to all entities, with the exception of roles that require employees to be physically present at workplaces to ensure the continuity of essential services.
The measure applies to all entities, with the exception of roles that require employees to be physically present at workplaces to ensure the continuity of essential services.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources has authorised government entities in the emirate to implement remote working arrangements until Thursday, March 26, according to an official announcement.

The directive allows heads of departments, authorities and government institutions to activate remote work systems based on operational needs, offering flexibility in managing workforce arrangements.

The measure applies to all entities, with the exception of roles that require employees to be physically present at workplaces to ensure the continuity of essential services.

Authorities said the decision is aimed at maintaining business continuity while enabling institutions to respond effectively to current conditions.

The move reflects Sharjah’s efforts to adopt flexible working models while ensuring that vital functions and services continue without disruption.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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