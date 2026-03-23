Sharjah allows remote work for government entities until Thursday

Essential roles to remain on-site to ensure service continuity
Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources has authorised government entities in the emirate to implement remote working arrangements until Thursday, March 26, according to an official announcement.
The directive allows heads of departments, authorities and government institutions to activate remote work systems based on operational needs, offering flexibility in managing workforce arrangements.
The measure applies to all entities, with the exception of roles that require employees to be physically present at workplaces to ensure the continuity of essential services.
Authorities said the decision is aimed at maintaining business continuity while enabling institutions to respond effectively to current conditions.
The move reflects Sharjah’s efforts to adopt flexible working models while ensuring that vital functions and services continue without disruption.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.