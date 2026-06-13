From farm worker to entrepreneur: How the UAE changed the life of this Filipina expat

She started farming at eight years old, today she helps expats find opportunities, hope
Dubai: When Judy Dimayuga was eight years old, her classroom was often a rice field. Growing up in Bicol in the Philippines, she spent her childhood helping her grandparents work on the family farm and sell rice and vegetables to supplement the household income.
Long before she has learned about entrepreneurship, she was already living it. Years later, armed with little more than determination and a desire to provide a better future for her children, she has left home to work abroad. The journey has taken her across Asia and eventually to Dubai, a city she believed could transform her life.
More than a decade after arriving in the UAE, Dimayuga has built a career in sales and marketing, become co-owner of Jeju Skincare, and found a new purpose of helping others create opportunities for themselves.
“I decided to work abroad to provide for my children, who are my greatest inspiration,” Dimayuga told Gulf News.
Raised by her grandparents, Dimayuga has learned the value of hard work from an early age.
“I started helping our family by harvesting palay (rice) and working on our small farm. From there, I began selling rice and vegetables, which shaped my early understanding of earning a living and entrepreneurship,” recalled Dimayuga.
The experience has taught her discipline, perseverance, and resourcefulness, qualities that would later help her navigate life overseas. At 23, determined to provide for her family, she has made the difficult decision to leave the Philippines and seek opportunities abroad.
Before settling in the UAE, Dimayuga has used her talent in singing to work and travel overseas. She has visited Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore, pursuing opportunities while supporting her family back home. But those have come at a personal cost.
“For five consecutive years, I didn't go home because of all the challenges I faced abroad as artists,” shared Dimayuga.
Yet she has remained focused on her goal of building a better future. From Singapore, she has begun considering her next move.
“I decided to move to Dubai because I was looking for another opportunity. Aside from earning, my goal is to travel to different parts of the world using my talent.”
When Dimayuga arrived in Dubai in 2015, adapting to a new culture has been one of her biggest challenges.
“At first, it was the culture adjustment. It's a Muslim country and I needed to adopt and respect their culture in all aspects,” explained Dimayuga.
The transition has not been easy. “At first, I was scared, but as time passed, I saw the beauty of the Middle East, its opportunities and people who are open to accepting expatriates like me.”
Instead of resisting change, she has embraced it. That mindset has helped her build both confidence and a professional network in the UAE.
“I am optimistic and open to adapting everything I can learn from it. I continue to discover more opportunities for self development.”
Over the years, Dimayuga has worked in various roles, including as a secretary and in sales and marketing. She has also pursued entrepreneurial ventures, learning valuable lessons through trial and error.
“I have started several businesses and although I faced many challenges due to lack of experience, I never gave up. Those experiences strengthened my determination to grow and succeed,” exclaimed Dimayuga.
Working with companies in the UAE, particularly in the beauty industry, has expanded her understanding of the market and helped shape her professional growth.
“I studied the market flow and the best part is meeting a lot of people who share their ideas and knowledge, opportunities which helped me establish myself as I am today.”
Today, she has combined her entrepreneurial ambitions with her work in sales and marketing, continuing to grow professionally while supporting others around her.
For Dimayuga, success is not measured only by personal achievements. Having experienced the struggles of living abroad herself, she believes in helping others gain access to opportunities that can change their lives.
“Giving opportunities, knowledge, and skills is the best contribution I can offer to the community rather than providing only temporary remedies,” stated Dimayuga.
Together with Salties Creek, where she work in sales and marketing, she has helped provide a free venue and snacks for individuals looking to showcase their small businesses, share their talents, and create new opportunities through networking.
Just last May, she has organised a gathering for expats facing challenges and searching for ways to rebuild amid the current situation in the region.
“I wanted to create a welcoming environment where people could come together, support one another, and be reminded that they are not alone in their journey.”
Seeing people connect and support each other has reinforced her belief in the power of community.
“Even the smallest acts of kindness can make a lasting difference in someone's life. Because when a community lifts each other up, everyone rises together.”
After 11 years in the Emirates, Dimayuga has remained convinced that the UAE offers something unique to people willing to work hard and keep growing.
“The UAE is a place where you can improve yourself. It offers overflowing opportunities for expats to have a better life, as long as you do things with genuine intention and fulfill your true purpose,” said Dimayuga.
Looking back, the little girl who once harvested rice in the fields of Bicol could never have imagined the life she would build thousands of kilometres away. But perhaps the most remarkable part of her story is not that she overcame hardship, it is that she transformed it into something meaningful for others.
Today, whenever she brings people together, creates opportunities for struggling expats, or encourages someone not to give up, she is passing on the same lesson that has carried her from a small farm in the Philippines to a life of purpose in Dubai, resilience matters and kindness matters as much.
As Dimayuga puts it, “Be kind to everyone on your way up, you might cross paths with them again on your way down.”