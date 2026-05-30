From sharing rent to sharing success: How four friends found opportunity, purpose in the UAE

Like many expatriates who have made the UAE their second home, they arrived carrying hopes that stretched far beyond their own ambitions. What they did not expect was that friendship would eventually shape those ambitions into something more meaningful.

For OFWs Jay Esqueta, Delia Rubios, Chrissie Asuncion, and Carla Castro, that journey started with sacrifice, long working hours, and the responsibility of being breadwinners for their families.

Dubai: For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), moving to the UAE begins with the goal of building a better future for the people waiting back home.

Esqueta and Rubios became flatmates, sharing not just accommodation but also the everyday realities of life abroad.

Esqueta, Rubios, and Asuncion stepped in Dubai in 2005, each pursuing career opportunities while adjusting to life in a new country. Castro joined later in 2018.

“We all came to the UAE in search of a brighter future, better opportunities, and bigger support for our families back home. Moving abroad gave us the chance to work hard, grow professionally, and build a better life for our families and ourselves,” the friends told Gulf News.

On the other hand, Asuncion and Rubios, who had worked together in the corporate sector for more than 16 years, also shared a long professional bond built on trust and familiarity.

“That conversation became the turning point and within two months the three of us officially started Jaysiedel Cakes,” shared the group.

Asuncion then encouraged him to take a step forward and start offering his work more widely. That simple moment became the beginning of a new chapter.

The turning point came during a casual visit that would change everything. After a fun run with friends, Asuncion visited the apartment shared by Esqueta and Rubios and noticed his cake creations.

For nearly a decade, Esqueta quietly pursued his passion for baking, creating cakes for friends and family during special occasions.

Years later, many of the skills they obtained in their previous careers would prove valuable in unexpected ways. Today, Esqueta serves as cake decorator and sales manager, Rubios oversees finance, Asuncion leads digital and sales marketing, while Castro manages research and development and operations in their own small business.

Esqueta worked as a salesman, acquiring customer service and relationship-building skills. Rubios served as a medical underwriter, role that demanded organisation, accuracy, and attention to detail. Asuncion built her career in executive medical policy operations, while Castro gained experience as a store manager, overseeing day to day processes and leading teams.

The decision to begin something new came with uncertainty. The friends already had stable careers and financial responsibilities both in the UAE and back home.

“Managing staff and maintaining quality were also part of our learning journey. Despite these challenges, living in the UAE taught us discipline, resilience, and the importance of hard work and consistency.”

Moreover, they had to deal with regulations, permits, and strict food safety requirements, but they still credited their years in the Emirates for shaping their mindset.

“One of our biggest challenges was introducing our brand in Dubai where many established cake businesses already existed. We also started with limited capital while balancing full-time corporate jobs,” they said.

“The UAE inspired us through its discipline, innovation, and high standards for businesses. We also appreciate how organised and efficient business processes are here, especially when it comes to permits and trade license renewals,” explained the group.

They described the country as one that rewards effort and maintains high standards across industries.

According to the four friends, the UAE played an important role in developing their personal and professional outlook.

“Dubai Municipality’s strict food safety regulations helped us become more professional and quality-focused. Even during difficult times, we felt strong support that helped small businesses continue operating and growing.”

Additionally, they highlighted how structured systems and regulations made them understand the importance of quality and responsibility in any work they pursue.

They added, “We believe true leadership means standing by your people not only in success, but also in difficult times. For us, it is more than a company, it is a family.”

“Even when business quite slowed down, we chose to continue paying full salaries because many employees support their families. As former employees and OFWs ourselves, we understand how difficult uncertainty can be.”

Their experiences as OFWs have also shaped how they view leadership and responsibility. In tough times, they prioritised the well-being of those working with them.

Through these initiatives, they aim to create happiness and meaningful memories for the wider UAE community.

“We wanted to spread hope and positivity. We launched free birthday celebrations and cake sharing activities in collaboration with Filipino community groups. We believe every slice of cake represents love, hope, and togetherness,” they said.

For the group, success is not defined by titles or achievements, but by meaning and common progress.

And in many ways, their story reflects the experience of countless expats across the UAE, people who arrive in search of opportunity and discover, along the way, a deeper sense of purpose, resilience, and belonging.

For four friends who once shared rent, responsibilities, and dreams in Dubai, that belief became the foundation of their journey.

“Success does not happen overnight. It requires sacrifice, patience, hard work, and faith. The most important step is to start. Without starting, nothing will happen.”

Their advice to others in the UAE is to stay focused on the goal no matter how small the beginning may be.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.