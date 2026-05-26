The opening comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to expand, develop and maintain public parks across the emirate, enhancing quality of life and providing accessible green spaces for residents.

Sharjah Municipality said its projects and facilities maintenance teams carried out detailed engineering studies and planning before mobilising manpower, equipment and technical resources to accelerate execution. Work progressed at a fast pace until the park was ready for public use ahead of the Eid holiday.

The park, which began construction on April 30, was delivered in a record timeframe of under one month, reflecting what the municipality described as its commitment to executing service projects according to the highest engineering standards and specifications.

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