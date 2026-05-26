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Sharjah opens Al Khan Park in record time ahead of Eid Al Adha

5,000sqm park completed in under a month with full facilities for residents

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah opens Al Khan Park in record time ahead of Eid Al Adha

Sharjah : In less than a month, Sharjah Municipality has completed and opened Al Khan Park, a new 5,000-square-metre public green space in the Al Khan area, offering residents a fresh recreational destination just in time for Eid Al Adha celebrations.

The opening comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to expand, develop and maintain public parks across the emirate, enhancing quality of life and providing accessible green spaces for residents.

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The park, which began construction on April 30, was delivered in a record timeframe of under one month, reflecting what the municipality described as its commitment to executing service projects according to the highest engineering standards and specifications.

Sharjah Municipality said its projects and facilities maintenance teams carried out detailed engineering studies and planning before mobilising manpower, equipment and technical resources to accelerate execution. Work progressed at a fast pace until the park was ready for public use ahead of the Eid holiday.

Covering an area of 5,000 square metres, Al Khan Park features a range of family-friendly facilities, including a football field, a dedicated children’s play area, seating zones, internal walkways, lighting poles and other service amenities designed to serve residents of the neighbourhood.

A significant portion of the park—around 3,000 square metres—has been landscaped with green grass, aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of the area while creating a calm and welcoming environment for visitors.

The municipality said the project also included irrigation networks and extensive landscaping works as part of its broader efforts to ensure high-quality public infrastructure and well-maintained recreational facilities.

Officials stressed that the expansion of parks across residential neighbourhoods in Sharjah forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen the emirate’s urban landscape, increase green coverage and provide healthy outdoor spaces for families.

They added that all parks are designed according to modern engineering standards, incorporating grass fields, trees, shrubs and floral landscapes that contribute to improving the city’s aesthetic appearance while offering residents accessible spaces for leisure and community gatherings.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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