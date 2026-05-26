5,000sqm park completed in under a month with full facilities for residents
Sharjah : In less than a month, Sharjah Municipality has completed and opened Al Khan Park, a new 5,000-square-metre public green space in the Al Khan area, offering residents a fresh recreational destination just in time for Eid Al Adha celebrations.
The opening comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to expand, develop and maintain public parks across the emirate, enhancing quality of life and providing accessible green spaces for residents.
The park, which began construction on April 30, was delivered in a record timeframe of under one month, reflecting what the municipality described as its commitment to executing service projects according to the highest engineering standards and specifications.
Sharjah Municipality said its projects and facilities maintenance teams carried out detailed engineering studies and planning before mobilising manpower, equipment and technical resources to accelerate execution. Work progressed at a fast pace until the park was ready for public use ahead of the Eid holiday.
Covering an area of 5,000 square metres, Al Khan Park features a range of family-friendly facilities, including a football field, a dedicated children’s play area, seating zones, internal walkways, lighting poles and other service amenities designed to serve residents of the neighbourhood.
A significant portion of the park—around 3,000 square metres—has been landscaped with green grass, aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of the area while creating a calm and welcoming environment for visitors.
The municipality said the project also included irrigation networks and extensive landscaping works as part of its broader efforts to ensure high-quality public infrastructure and well-maintained recreational facilities.
Officials stressed that the expansion of parks across residential neighbourhoods in Sharjah forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen the emirate’s urban landscape, increase green coverage and provide healthy outdoor spaces for families.
They added that all parks are designed according to modern engineering standards, incorporating grass fields, trees, shrubs and floral landscapes that contribute to improving the city’s aesthetic appearance while offering residents accessible spaces for leisure and community gatherings.