Dubai Municipality to open 35 new parks this year

Dubai to invest Dh348 million in parks
If you like the idea of an active lifestyle and a kid-friendly environment, you are going to love this development. Dubai Municipality has announced that it’ll be opening 35 new parks across Dubai this year – which will require an investment of Dh348 million.
The move is in line with the Dubai Parks and Greenery Strategy within the ambit of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The projects are also aligned with the Municipality’s Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030.
Together, these new parks will span over 340,000 square metres and serve 23 residential communities.
These green spots will be within a five-minute walking distance from surrounding neighbourhoods. “All parks will be developed as open, unfenced spaces that integrate seamlessly with surrounding communities and reflect their local identity. Designs incorporate climate-responsive features and resilient infrastructure, positioning parks as everyday destinations,” said a statement.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues to accelerate the delivery of public and neighbourhood parks in line with the Dubai Parks and Greenery Strategy and the Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030. This portfolio reflects our commitment to expanding integrated public spaces within a human-centric urban ecosystem that enhances wellbeing and strengthens social cohesion.
“By ensuring parks are within walking distance and designed around the evolving needs of communities, we are setting a new benchmark for the role of public spaces in improving quality of life and supporting sustainable urban growth across the emirate.”
Initiatives include expanded tree planting, the use of recycled irrigation water, renewable energy solutions, and the deployment of artificial intelligence and robotics to enhance environmental governance, optimise resource efficiency, and support long-term ecological balance.
Dubai Municipality is also inviting private sector partners to participate in the development and activation of parks through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. This approach supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by accelerating delivery, enabling economic diversification, and enhancing the value of public spaces.
The parks are designed around five integrated zones to ensure inclusivity and continuous use throughout the day and across seasons. These include early childhood play areas, active playgrounds, sports facilities for youth and adults, social and experiential F&B zones, and flexible indoor and outdoor community spaces for events and gatherings.
Collectively, the parks will offer more than 60 children’s play areas, 18 football fields, 20 multi-use sports courts, skate areas, running and cycling tracks, open green spaces, shaded seating, picnic areas, water features, and F&B destinations.
By 2040, Dubai Municipality aims to deliver 310 new parks and upgrade more than 220 existing parks.