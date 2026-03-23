Here is how to check if your policy includes flood and storm protection
Dubai: Residents across the UAE are preparing for a spell of volatile weather, with thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds and a drop in temperatures expected in the coming days. In such conditions, understanding exactly what your car insurance covers before an incident occurs can make a critical difference.
Car insurance is mandatory for all registered vehicles in the UAE. At a minimum, drivers must have third-party liability coverage for registration and renewal, which covers damages caused to others.
Here is a breakdown to your car insurance obligations and the coverage options available.
Comprehensive car insurance in the UAE typically covers rain and flood damage. This type of policy provides extensive protection across a wide range of risks, including natural disasters such as floods.
It is essential to review the terms and conditions of your specific policy to understand the full extent of your cover for rain and flood damage. Some policies carry certain exclusions or limitations, so it is crucial to consult with your insurance provider to ensure you have adequate protection for your needs.
Comprehensive insurance covers a wide range of damages to your vehicle that are not caused by a collision with another vehicle.
This includes damages arising from the following events:
Theft and vandalism - protection if your vehicle is stolen or deliberately damaged
Fire - cover for accidental fire damage
Natural disasters - including floods and earthquakes
Falling objects - such as hail, debris, or branches
Collisions with animals - often overlooked, but covered under a comprehensive policy
Glass damage - including windscreen repairs and replacements
Comprehensive insurance is optional, but is widely recommended for drivers who want more extensive protection beyond basic liability cover.
This type of insurance usually comes with a deductible, the amount you must pay out of pocket before your cover activates.
Third-party insurance is the minimum legal requirement for vehicle owners in the UAE. It primarily covers your liability for injury or damage caused to third parties, other people, vehicles, or property in an accident where you are at fault.
It is important to understand what third-party insurance does not cover: it provides no protection for damage to your own vehicle, including any flood damage.
Third-party liability insurance is cheaper than comprehensive insurance, as its scope is significantly narrower. It covers damages or injuries you cause to others in an accident for which you are deemed legally responsible but it does not cover your own vehicle or any injuries you yourself sustain.
Covers property damage caused to third parties where you are at fault
Covers medical expenses for injured third parties
Covers legal fees if you are sued as a result of an accident
Coverage limits vary depending on your specific policy and insurer
Does not cover damage to your own vehicle, including flood or hail damage
Does not cover personal injury you sustain in an accident
Third-party liability insurance is mandatory in most jurisdictions as it helps protect other drivers and property owners from financial loss in the event of an accident.
Whilst comprehensive insurance is more expensive than third-party cover, it provides extensive protection that can prove invaluable, particularly during periods of severe or unpredictable weather.
It is important to read your policy details carefully. Even with comprehensive cover, insurance claims may be reduced or denied if authorities have issued warnings to avoid driving in hazardous conditions and the vehicle has been driven through waterlogged areas.