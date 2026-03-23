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UAE issues hailstorm safety guidelines amid unstable weather

Ministry of Interior outlines safety steps during thunderstorms and hail

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Residents urged to stay indoors and drive cautiously during severe weather
Residents urged to stay indoors and drive cautiously during severe weather

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has issued a set of safety guidelines for residents as unstable weather, including thunderstorms and hail, affects parts of the country.

Authorities urged the public to remain indoors during severe weather and avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary, stressing that precautionary behaviour remains essential to prevent injuries and accidents during sudden weather changes.

The ministry also advised residents to protect vehicles and outdoor property by covering them where possible, while motorists were urged to strictly follow speed limits, maintain safe distances between vehicles and drive with extra caution on wet roads.

Residents caught outdoors during hail were advised to move immediately to a safe and enclosed location, while drivers were told to park their vehicles in secure areas and remain inside if conditions deteriorate.

The guidelines comes as the UAE experiences a period of unstable spring weather, with rain, strong winds and occasional hail reported in several areas.

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