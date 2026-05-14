UAE residents can now get war risk cover for homes, cars and cargo

“The UAE’s economic ambitions are built on a foundation of confidence; confidence in our systems, our institutions, and our collective ability to manage risk effectively," said Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group. "As trade flows grow and the risk environment becomes increasingly complex, Orient is committed to ensuring businesses can operate without undue exposure, and that individuals and families have the protection they need to live and work with genuine security.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.