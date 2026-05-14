UAE residents can now get war risk cover for homes, cars and cargo

Orient Insurance adds protection for cargo, homes and cars against war-linked risks
Dubai: Comprehensive insurance solutions provider, Orient Insurance, has expanded its war risk protection portfolio in the UAE, adding cover for cargo, personal vehicles and residential units at a time when businesses and residents are seeking wider protection against geopolitical and operational risks.
The new product suite is aimed at importers, exporters, logistics operators, freight forwarders, homeowners and vehicle owners who want additional cover against damage or disruption linked to war, political violence, terrorism, sabotage, strikes and riots.
The expanded portfolio includes Marine War on Land, which covers cargo and goods exposed to war-related risks during inland transit.
Marine Cargo War Risks will provide protection for maritime cargo shipments against war and associated risks, while Political Violence, including War, for Personal Vehicles will extend cover to privately owned vehicles against damage from political violence events such as war, terrorism, sabotage, strikes and riots.
The company has also added Political Violence, including War, for Residential Units, giving homeowners protection against property damage resulting from similar events.
The launch comes during a period of heightened risk awareness among companies moving goods through regional and global supply chains. UAE-based businesses involved in importing, exporting and freight movement often depend on multiple transport legs, including sea, port handling, road movement and storage.
That exposure can create gaps in protection when standard policies do not fully address war-linked or political violence risks. Orient’s new cover is aimed at businesses operating within or through the UAE, especially those handling cargo and goods across trade corridors.
The new offering also extends war and political violence protection to individuals, with specific products for personal vehicles and residential units.
That makes the portfolio relevant to residents who want a higher level of cover for assets that may not be fully protected under ordinary motor or home insurance policies.
“The UAE’s economic ambitions are built on a foundation of confidence; confidence in our systems, our institutions, and our collective ability to manage risk effectively," said Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group. "As trade flows grow and the risk environment becomes increasingly complex, Orient is committed to ensuring businesses can operate without undue exposure, and that individuals and families have the protection they need to live and work with genuine security.”
Orient said the new products respond to rising demand for stronger war risk protection as the UAE’s trade and investment flows expand.
The move also points to a wider insurance market focus on products that help businesses and households prepare for low-frequency but high-impact risks.