GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE residents can now get war risk cover for homes, cars and cargo

Orient Insurance adds protection for cargo, homes and cars against war-linked risks

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE residents can now get war risk cover for homes, cars and cargo
Supplied

Dubai: Comprehensive insurance solutions provider, Orient Insurance, has expanded its war risk protection portfolio in the UAE, adding cover for cargo, personal vehicles and residential units at a time when businesses and residents are seeking wider protection against geopolitical and operational risks.

The new product suite is aimed at importers, exporters, logistics operators, freight forwarders, homeowners and vehicle owners who want additional cover against damage or disruption linked to war, political violence, terrorism, sabotage, strikes and riots.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

What the new cover includes

The expanded portfolio includes Marine War on Land, which covers cargo and goods exposed to war-related risks during inland transit.

Marine Cargo War Risks will provide protection for maritime cargo shipments against war and associated risks, while Political Violence, including War, for Personal Vehicles will extend cover to privately owned vehicles against damage from political violence events such as war, terrorism, sabotage, strikes and riots.

The company has also added Political Violence, including War, for Residential Units, giving homeowners protection against property damage resulting from similar events.

Why businesses may look at extra cover

The launch comes during a period of heightened risk awareness among companies moving goods through regional and global supply chains. UAE-based businesses involved in importing, exporting and freight movement often depend on multiple transport legs, including sea, port handling, road movement and storage.

That exposure can create gaps in protection when standard policies do not fully address war-linked or political violence risks. Orient’s new cover is aimed at businesses operating within or through the UAE, especially those handling cargo and goods across trade corridors.

Protection for residents

The new offering also extends war and political violence protection to individuals, with specific products for personal vehicles and residential units.

That makes the portfolio relevant to residents who want a higher level of cover for assets that may not be fully protected under ordinary motor or home insurance policies.

“The UAE’s economic ambitions are built on a foundation of confidence; confidence in our systems, our institutions, and our collective ability to manage risk effectively," said Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group. "As trade flows grow and the risk environment becomes increasingly complex, Orient is committed to ensuring businesses can operate without undue exposure, and that individuals and families have the protection they need to live and work with genuine security.”

Risk protection widens

Orient said the new products respond to rising demand for stronger war risk protection as the UAE’s trade and investment flows expand.

The move also points to a wider insurance market focus on products that help businesses and households prepare for low-frequency but high-impact risks.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In a statement, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE backs all steps taken by Bahrain to protect its security, sovereignty and stability, while safeguarding the safety of its society.

UAE backs Bahrain over Iran-linked network

1m read
DP World launches Middle East cargo war insurance

DP World launches Middle East cargo war insurance

2m read
A file image of Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, used for illustrative purposes.

How Dubai keeps cargo moving amid shipping chaos

4m read
Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz. File photo.

Iran war: Deal or no deal — what happens next?

6m read