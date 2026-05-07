DP World launches cargo war risk insurance for Middle East trade routes

Under traditional policies, insurance coverage would often end once cargo is discharged from a vessel, leaving gaps during storage and inland delivery, it said.

The company gave an example of cargo arriving from Asia into Jebel Ali port, stored temporarily before customs clearance and then transported inland by truck.

Coverage limits include up to $400 million per shipment and up to $1 million per inland movement. The programme also includes automatic port storage cover for up to 14 days.

DP World said its insurance product covers physical loss or damage linked to war-related risks, including armed conflict, civil unrest, seizure and derelict weapons. Valid claims would be settled with no deductible, the company said.

War risk insurance premiums for cargo shipments through parts of the Middle East have increased sharply over the past two years as shipping companies and cargo owners contend with attacks on vessels, regional conflict and disruptions to key maritime routes.

“This is about solving a real, immediate problem for global trade,” Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said in a statement. “Supply chains don’t stop at the port or the shoreline, and neither should insurance.”

The programme will be available to companies trading in or through the Middle East, including routes across the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and connected inland corridors.

The company said on Thursday the new offering provides continuous coverage across ocean and air freight, port storage and inland transportation, replacing the fragmented structure of traditional war risk insurance policies that typically cover only one segment of a shipment’s journey.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.