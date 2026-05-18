WHO keeps evaluation of hantavirus as 'low risk'

WHO maintains low global risk assessment for cruise ship hantavirus outbreak
The World Health Organisation (WHO) saidit was maintaining its assessment of the hantavirus outbreak as "low risk" as the cruise ship where the outbreak originated approached the Netherlands.
In saying that the public-health risk for the hantavirus outbreak is “low,” the agency stated the risk for passengers and crew on the ship itself was still moderate.
WHO’s latest disease-outbreak update said the event involved eight cases, including three deaths, and six laboratory-confirmed Andes virus infections tied to the cruise ship, with international contact tracing underway.
"The public health risk has been reassessed with the most current information available, and the global risk remains low," said a WHO statement.
"While additional cases may still occur among passengers and crew members exposed before containment measures were implemented, the risk of onward transmission is expected to be reduced following disembarkation and the implementation of control measures," it added.
The MV Hondius is expected to dock in the Dutch port of Rotterdam between 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and midday on Monday, according to officials, before disembarking the 27 remaining people on board: 25 crew and two medical staff.
The ship, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, made headlines after three passengers died from hantavirus -- a rare virus for which no vaccines nor specific treatments exist.
The latest WHO update came after more cases were confirmed from the ship-linked cluster, but the agency still said the wider public faces low risk. WHO also said it would continue monitoring the situation and update its assessment as needed.
The outbreak was linked to the MV Hondius, a Dutch cruise ship traveling in the Atlantic, with affected passengers and crew being evacuated and monitored. Reports said the ship later headed toward Europe, and passengers were being repatriated through the Netherlands and Spain.
WHO said the public risk remains low because hantavirus usually spreads through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, not easily from casual person-to-person exposure. Even so, officials noted that close contacts of confirmed cases are being followed because Andes virus can spread between people in rare, close-contact situations.
8 total cases reported by WHO, including 3 deaths.
6 cases laboratory-confirmed as Andes virus.
Risk to the global population: low.
Risk to passengers and crew on the ship: moderate.