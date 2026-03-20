Iran war: 10 reasons why your travel insurance may fall short – what to do if it does

Dubai: Airspace disruptions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran have triggered widespread flight cancellations across major transit hubs. Thousands of travellers have been affected as airlines suspended or rerouted services across the Middle East.

Many expected travel insurance to act as a financial backstop. In practice, standard policy wording leaves significant gaps. Travel advisors across the industry have been warning where coverage breaks—and outlining what travellers should do. Here’s a breakdown:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.