GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Travelling from the UAE? What your travel insurance really covers during regional tensions

Flight disruptions, war exclusions, medical cover: What UAE travellers need to know

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In a period of regional uncertainty, knowing exactly what your policy covers could make a crucial difference if travel plans suddenly change.
In a period of regional uncertainty, knowing exactly what your policy covers could make a crucial difference if travel plans suddenly change.
GN Archives
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

While many people buy travel insurance simply to tick a box before flying, experts say understanding exactly what is covered — and what is not — has become more important than ever.

Insurance specialists say travellers should review their policies carefully before departure, particularly when travelling through or to regions experiencing conflict.

War-related disruptions often excluded

One of the most important things travellers need to understand is that most standard travel insurance policies do not cover losses caused directly by war or armed conflict.

“Travel insurance is designed to protect travellers against unexpected events such as medical emergencies, trip cancellations due to illness, or lost baggage,” said Roger Zaccar, CEO of Yallacompare.

However, he added that war, military activity or airspace closures are typically listed under policy exclusions.

That means if a flight is cancelled or delayed due to conflict or government-imposed airspace restrictions, insurance companies may not compensate travellers for those disruptions.

In such situations, passengers usually need to rely first on airlines or tour operators for rebooking, refunds or accommodation.

Premiums for travel

According to anecdotal reports from various travel insurance providers, insurance premiums have increased.

Moreover, travel insurance demand has surged in the wake of regional tensions, with searches and purchases on comparison platforms roughly doubling as travellers seek greater protection before flying, according to Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer – General Insurance at Policybazaar.ae.

"This rise is less about an increase in travel itself and more about travellers becoming more cautious," she added.

"When there is uncertainty around regional travel conditions, people tend to prioritise financial protection and access to assistance while abroad. Travel insurance offers reassurance that if plans are disrupted or medical emergencies arise overseas, structured support is available," said Toshita.

Cancelling a trip due to safety fears

Another common misunderstanding concerns cancelling a trip due to safety concerns.

Experts say simply feeling unsafe while travelling to a region experiencing conflict does not automatically qualify for an insurance claim.

Most policies only reimburse cancellations for specific insured reasons such as illness, injury or a family emergency.

Some insurers offer an optional “cancel for any reason” add-on, which may allow travellers to recover part of their trip costs — but this usually needs to be purchased shortly after booking the trip.

Timing of the booking matters

The timing of a policy purchase can also affect coverage.

Insurance policies are designed to cover unforeseen events.

If travellers purchased their insurance before a conflict escalated or before travel advisories were issued, some protections — such as medical coverage or trip interruption — may still apply.

But if a trip is booked after the situation becomes widely known, insurers may classify the event as “foreseeable”, which can limit coverage.

What happens if you get stranded abroad?

Airspace disruptions and flight cancellations can sometimes leave travellers stuck overseas.

According to insurance experts, some policies may reimburse additional costs such as hotel stays, meals or rebooking expenses, depending on the cause of the disruption.

However, if the delay is directly linked to war or government airspace closures, these expenses are often excluded.

Instead, insurers may provide support through emergency assistance services, helping travellers coordinate their next steps.

Medical cover remains most important

Despite these exclusions, insurance specialists say medical coverage remains one of the most valuable benefits of travel insurance.

“In most cases, travel insurance continues to provide coverage for medical emergencies and hospitalisation abroad,” said Toshita.

This usually applies even if travellers are in a country experiencing conflict — as long as the medical issue is not directly caused by war or civil unrest.

Emergency evacuation and repatriation benefits may also apply, which can be critical if travellers require treatment in another country.

Key things UAE travellers should check

According to Hitesh Motwani, Deputy CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, travellers should review a few critical areas in their policy before travelling:

  • War and geopolitical policy exclusions

  • Medical coverage limits for international treatment

  • Access to 24/7 emergency assistance services

  • Trip delay or disruption benefits

  • Policy validity dates and coverage period

Motwani said comprehensive medical coverage and global emergency support remain the most important protections travellers can have when flying abroad.

Experts also remind travellers that travel insurance can be purchased quickly online before departure.

But the key message from industry experts is simple: don’t just buy travel insurance — understand it.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Firefighting operations are underway after the US-Israeli attacks in an area in Tehran on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

$890m a day: The soaring cost of the Iran war

5m read
140 US troops wounded in Iran conflict: Pentagon

140 troops wounded in Iran conflict: Pentagon

3m read
An ambulance is parked near a sweeping blaze following Israeli bombardment on a solar farm and electricity generation facility in Lebanon's southern coastal city of Tyre on March 4, 2026.

Europe deploys military assets as war spreads

2m read
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on March 3, 2026, people and rescue workers search for victims after a strike on a building in Tehran's Enghelab Square.

Europe wary as Iran war deepens

3m read