Travelling from the UAE? What your travel insurance really covers during regional tensions

Flight disruptions, war exclusions, medical cover: What UAE travellers need to know
Dubai: With airspace disruptions and heightened geopolitical tensions affecting parts of West Asia, travel insurance is back in the spotlight for UAE travellers.
While many people buy travel insurance simply to tick a box before flying, experts say understanding exactly what is covered — and what is not — has become more important than ever.
Insurance specialists say travellers should review their policies carefully before departure, particularly when travelling through or to regions experiencing conflict.
One of the most important things travellers need to understand is that most standard travel insurance policies do not cover losses caused directly by war or armed conflict.
“Travel insurance is designed to protect travellers against unexpected events such as medical emergencies, trip cancellations due to illness, or lost baggage,” said Roger Zaccar, CEO of Yallacompare.
However, he added that war, military activity or airspace closures are typically listed under policy exclusions.
That means if a flight is cancelled or delayed due to conflict or government-imposed airspace restrictions, insurance companies may not compensate travellers for those disruptions.
In such situations, passengers usually need to rely first on airlines or tour operators for rebooking, refunds or accommodation.
According to anecdotal reports from various travel insurance providers, insurance premiums have increased.
Moreover, travel insurance demand has surged in the wake of regional tensions, with searches and purchases on comparison platforms roughly doubling as travellers seek greater protection before flying, according to Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer – General Insurance at Policybazaar.ae.
"This rise is less about an increase in travel itself and more about travellers becoming more cautious," she added.
"When there is uncertainty around regional travel conditions, people tend to prioritise financial protection and access to assistance while abroad. Travel insurance offers reassurance that if plans are disrupted or medical emergencies arise overseas, structured support is available," said Toshita.
Another common misunderstanding concerns cancelling a trip due to safety concerns.
Experts say simply feeling unsafe while travelling to a region experiencing conflict does not automatically qualify for an insurance claim.
Most policies only reimburse cancellations for specific insured reasons such as illness, injury or a family emergency.
Some insurers offer an optional “cancel for any reason” add-on, which may allow travellers to recover part of their trip costs — but this usually needs to be purchased shortly after booking the trip.
The timing of a policy purchase can also affect coverage.
Insurance policies are designed to cover unforeseen events.
If travellers purchased their insurance before a conflict escalated or before travel advisories were issued, some protections — such as medical coverage or trip interruption — may still apply.
But if a trip is booked after the situation becomes widely known, insurers may classify the event as “foreseeable”, which can limit coverage.
Airspace disruptions and flight cancellations can sometimes leave travellers stuck overseas.
According to insurance experts, some policies may reimburse additional costs such as hotel stays, meals or rebooking expenses, depending on the cause of the disruption.
However, if the delay is directly linked to war or government airspace closures, these expenses are often excluded.
Instead, insurers may provide support through emergency assistance services, helping travellers coordinate their next steps.
Despite these exclusions, insurance specialists say medical coverage remains one of the most valuable benefits of travel insurance.
“In most cases, travel insurance continues to provide coverage for medical emergencies and hospitalisation abroad,” said Toshita.
This usually applies even if travellers are in a country experiencing conflict — as long as the medical issue is not directly caused by war or civil unrest.
Emergency evacuation and repatriation benefits may also apply, which can be critical if travellers require treatment in another country.
According to Hitesh Motwani, Deputy CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, travellers should review a few critical areas in their policy before travelling:
War and geopolitical policy exclusions
Medical coverage limits for international treatment
Access to 24/7 emergency assistance services
Trip delay or disruption benefits
Policy validity dates and coverage period
Motwani said comprehensive medical coverage and global emergency support remain the most important protections travellers can have when flying abroad.
Experts also remind travellers that travel insurance can be purchased quickly online before departure.
But the key message from industry experts is simple: don’t just buy travel insurance — understand it.