UAE remains resilient with air defenses active and public services running normally
The UAE air defences intercepted missiles and drones, with authorities fully prepared to counter threats and safeguard national security. Airports and airlines have resumed limited flights, while early spring breaks have been announced for schools and universities, and some exams cancelled. Updates will follow as the situation unfolds.
The UAE is committed to peace and regional stability but is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and protect everyone living on its soil, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has said.
Gargash said the country had faced more than 1,000 attacks in the span of a few days, describing the scale of the assaults as unprecedented even by military standards. Despite the developments, he said the attacks would not weaken the country’s resolve.
The UAE Ministry of Defence reported intercepting six ballistic missiles and 125 drones, with minor debris causing injuries in Abu Dhabi. Since the start of Iranian aggression, 196 missiles and 1,072 drones have been detected, of which 181 missiles and 1,001 drones were intercepted. Eight cruise missiles were also destroyed.
Casualties include three deaths (Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi nationals) and 94 minor injuries among multiple nationalities. Authorities confirmed full readiness to counter threats and safeguard national security.
UAE airports and airlines are gradually resuming operations following recent regional disruptions. While limited flights have restarted across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings.
Authorities continue to prioritise safety and closely monitor operations as schedules remain subject to change.
Some UAE residents say their grocery bills have risen in recent days, particularly for fruits and vegetables, with shoppers reporting noticeable price increases at supermarkets across the country.
Several shoppers told Gulf News they had seen prices climb within the past two days, with certain produce items nearly doubling compared with last week.
In light of the ongoing war, the authority issued clear guidelines on what to do in case of an alert. It explained that if a warning is issued in your area, you must head to a safe place and take shelter until an ‘all clear’ alert is issued for the area. It added: "Do not exit to film or record."
Early spring breaks for schools and universities; some exams cancelled
Sharjah schools postponed start of academic year; distance learning continues for Indian and other schools in Dubai
CBSE exams cancelled or postponed in affected countries
Utilities: Etihad Water and Electricity confirm uninterrupted services across Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates
Authorities in the UAE have moved to reassure the public that the country’s financial system remains strong and fully operational despite rising geopolitical tensions across the region.
The Central Bank of the UAE said banks, financial institutions and insurance companies across the country continue to operate normally and provide services without disruption nationwide.
Emirates NBD is easing banking for its customers by waiving fees on select services until March 31, 2026. The move comes in response to recent regional developments, offering greater flexibility and convenience.
Tourism across the UAE is continuing as normal despite regional developments. Hotels, resorts, attractions, and shopping centres remain open, operating fully in line with safety and quality standards. Authorities monitor operations and occupancy daily to ensure services run smoothly. Residents and visitors are advised to check directly with hotels or service providers for the latest updates on bookings and programmes.
Several major attractions in Dubai have extended temporary closures as a precautionary safety measure amid ongoing regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Authorities have stressed that daily life in the UAE continues as normal, but some venues have paused operations in line with official guidance.
Stay safe and informed: Photographing or sharing images of security or critical sites, or reposting unreliable information, may lead to legal action and compromise national security.
Following official guidance and complying with regulations helps protect the community and maintain stability.
Safety advisory: shrapnel and suspicious objects
Stay away from shrapnel or suspicious objects; do not approach or photograph them.
Let authorities handle suspicious items safely.
This follows a recent attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, which were intercepted by UAE air defence systems.
Emergency guidance if debris is spotted
Move away from the area and keep a safe distance.
Do not approach fragments – they may contain explosives or hazardous materials.
Avoid taking or posting photos on social media.
Do not gather at the incident site; allow authorities to access the location.
Rely only on official sources and avoid circulating unverified information.
Check on family members and stay calm.
Report incidents to the emergency number: 999.
