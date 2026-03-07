Limited Air Arabia flights now operating from UAE

Passengers urged to check schedules and confirm bookings before travelling
Dubai: Air Arabia has announced that it has resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, starting Saturday, March 7. Passengers are advised to check the current flight schedule on the airline’s Travel Update page before making any travel plans.
Customers whose flights were previously cancelled can rebook if they have not yet used their modification or refund options. New tickets are available for purchase through the Air Arabia website, mobile app, or authorised travel agents.
The airline has emphasised that passengers should not go to the airport unless they have received a direct notification from Air Arabia or hold a confirmed booking on the published flights. Those with cancelled flights will be informed via email and SMS, with alternative options provided.
Passengers are urged to regularly check their flight status, update contact details through the Manage Booking page, and follow official Air Arabia channels for the latest updates. Those who booked through travel agents should contact their agents directly.
The airline noted that flights remain subject to operational and regulatory approvals, and the airline continues to monitor the situation, updating schedules as necessary. The airline also acknowledged a high volume of enquiries and thanked customers for their patience.
