GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Limited Air Arabia flights now operating from UAE

Passengers urged to check schedules and confirm bookings before travelling

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Customers with cancelled flights can rebook or seek alternatives.
Customers with cancelled flights can rebook or seek alternatives.

Dubai: Air Arabia has announced that it has resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, starting Saturday, March 7. Passengers are advised to check the current flight schedule on the airline’s Travel Update page before making any travel plans.

Customers whose flights were previously cancelled can rebook if they have not yet used their modification or refund options. New tickets are available for purchase through the Air Arabia website, mobile app, or authorised travel agents.

The airline has emphasised that passengers should not go to the airport unless they have received a direct notification from Air Arabia or hold a confirmed booking on the published flights. Those with cancelled flights will be informed via email and SMS, with alternative options provided.

Passengers are urged to regularly check their flight status, update contact details through the Manage Booking page, and follow official Air Arabia channels for the latest updates. Those who booked through travel agents should contact their agents directly.

The airline noted that flights remain subject to operational and regulatory approvals, and the airline continues to monitor the situation, updating schedules as necessary. The airline also acknowledged a high volume of enquiries and thanked customers for their patience.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

How to handle refunds & rebooking on Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia & flydubai

Missed UAE flights? How to manage refunds and rebook

3m read
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight status today: Latest updates for travellers

3m read
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

Limited UAE flights resume: Travel updates for today

4m read
An Emirates flight taxis at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai.

Urgent advisory for UAE fliers on special flights

2m read