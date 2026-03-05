Global Village, Ain Dubai, and Dubai Parks and Resorts to extend closures amid regional tensions

Safety measures prompt closure of major Dubai attractions
Dubai: Several major attractions in Dubai have extended temporary closures as a precautionary safety measure amid ongoing regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Authorities have stressed that daily life in the UAE continues as normal, but some venues have paused operations in line with official guidance.
Dubai Parks and Resorts announced in a social media post that it will remain closed until Friday, March 6.
The attraction said the decision was taken as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance. Guests who have already purchased tickets or made bookings have been advised to check the park’s website for the latest updates before visiting.
Ain Dubai will also remain closed on March 5 and March 6.
The attraction said the temporary closure follows official guidance and is intended as a precautionary measure. Visitors with existing bookings or tickets are advised to check the attraction’s website for the latest information before planning their visit.
Global Village confirmed that it will stay closed until Friday, March 6, following official guidance and as a precaution to ensure public safety.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that daily life across the UAE continues as normal, but citizens and residents should remain alert to public safety alerts and act responsibly.
Authorities urged the public to strictly follow safety instructions if warning sirens are issued, stressing that the alerts are activated solely to protect lives.
NCEMA noted that some individuals have been leaving their homes or stopping their vehicles to film or photograph situations after hearing warning messages. Such behaviour, the authority said, puts lives at risk and undermines public safety efforts.
Authorities also said a comprehensive operational plan has been prepared to support stranded individuals within the country.
Between 200 and 300 flights are expected to operate in the coming period under a structured schedule designed to ensure safe and smooth departures.
