flydubai halts operations as regional situation escalates
Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has temporarily suspended operations on February 28 due to ongoing developments in the region.
In a statement attributed to a flydubai spokesperson, the airline said the decision was taken as the situation continues to evolve.
“This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, and we are working with the relevant authorities while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected,” the spokesperson said.
