GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

flydubai suspends operations on February 28 amid regional attacks

flydubai halts operations as regional situation escalates

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
flydubai
flydubai
flydubai

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has temporarily suspended operations on February 28 due to ongoing developments in the region.

In a statement attributed to a flydubai spokesperson, the airline said the decision was taken as the situation continues to evolve.

“This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, and we are working with the relevant authorities while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected,” the spokesperson said.

This is a rapidly evolving story. Please check www.gulfnews.com for updates.

Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Several countries in the region suspend and restrict airspace operations amid escalating security tensions.

Gulf airspace closures latest updates: UAE, Qatar

2h ago2m read
Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency

Rinku Singh returns home due to family emergency

1m read
Multiple flights in and out of Vienna were cancelled amid heavy snow.

Etihad's flight EY153 diverts amid heavy snowfall

1m read
Crowds gather outdoors at the Miami International Airport amid ongoing travel disruptions due to bad weather.

Miami airport: Mystery bag triggers evacuation

1m read