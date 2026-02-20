GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad flight to Vienna diverted amid adverse weather

Return flight EY154 to Abu Dhabi delayed after Vienna weather disruption

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Multiple flights in and out of Vienna were cancelled amid heavy snow.
Etihad

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways flight EY153 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Vienna International Airport (VIE) was diverted to Munich International Airport on 20 February 2026 due to adverse weather conditions in Vienna.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier confirmed that the aircraft, which departed from Zayed International Airport, was unable to land at Vienna International Airport as scheduled and instead was rerouted to Munich International Airport.

As a result, the return service EY154 from the Austrian capital to Abu Dhabi, also scheduled for 20 February 2026, will now be delayed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this event, and our teams are doing their best to assist you with your travel arrangements,” the airline said in a status update.

Etihad said passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Vienna are advised to monitor their booking status and ensure their contact information is up to date to receive updates.

Vienna Airport shared an advisory on its website advising passengers to prepare for possible disruptions due to weather. The airport status check shows that multiple flights have been delayed, cancelled, or diverted due to inclement weather.

“Due to heavy snowfall, there are currently disruptions to flights to and from Vienna. “It added, “We recommend that all passengers check the current status of their flight with their respective airline. Passengers whose flights have been cancelled are kindly requested not to come to the airport.

Dhanusha Gokulan
