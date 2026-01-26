Airport experiences partial to significant evacuation as bomb squad called to the scene
Miami International Airport (MIA) experienced a partial to significant evacuation due to an unattended piece of luggage discovered in the departures area near Door 21 at the South Terminal.
This prompted a precautionary response from authorities, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) bomb squad being called to the scene, local media reported.
The evacuations took play around around 6pm local time, Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Concourses G, H, and J were specifically evacuated, along with the curbside roadway in affected areas.
Passengers and travellers were directed outside, leading to crowds gathering outdoors amid ongoing travel disruptions (including many flight cancellations due to Winter Storm Fern affecting broader US travel).
Initial social media reports and some eyewitness accounts mentioned panic, a possible loud sound, or unconfirmed rumors of a bomb threat/shooting, but official sources and local news (e.g., WPLG Local 10, CBS Miami) point to the unattended luggage as the trigger — no confirmed bomb, shooting, or other active threat has been reported.
The situation was handled as a security precaution, with investigations ongoing.
The evacuation aligns with standard airport protocols for unattended items, especially in high-traffic hubs like MIA.
The airport has since been dealing with the aftermath, but no further escalations were reported
