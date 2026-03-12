US-Israel war on Iran Day 13: Trump pledges to end war amid ongoing attacks on Gulf nations

Dubai fire brought under control while Saudi Arabia and Bahrain face drone threats
The Israeli military said Thursday that a new barrage of missiles was heading for Israel, following an early wave of strikes that coincided with Israeli strikes on Tehran and Beirut.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram channel.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior announced that the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science has arrested four Bahraini nationals and identified a fifth, currently at large abroad, in connection with espionage activities linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps through terrorist elements operating in Iran.
Investigations revealed that the first arrestee, acting on organisational instructions and with the assistance of the others, used high-resolution photography equipment to record and photograph coordinates of vital and sensitive locations in Bahrain. This information was reportedly transmitted to the IRGC via encrypted software. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the arrested individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran was on the verge of defeat, but warned that US forces could escalate strikes such that the country would be "almost impossible" to rebuild.
"They are pretty much at the end of the line," Trump told reporters in Washington.
He added: "We can hit sections of Tehran and other places that if you do it, it'll be almost impossible for them to rebuild their country, and we don't want that."
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior announced that the Anti-Cybercrime Directorate at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption, Economic and Electronic Security has identified and arrested six individuals for filming and posting videos showing the aftermath of the recent Iranian aggression.
The videos, shared via social media, were found to express sympathy for the hostile acts, potentially misleading public opinion, spreading fear among citizens and residents, and undermining security and public order.
Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the arrestees have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Ministry of Interior urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating or reposting unreliable videos or news, warning that doing so could carry legal consequences and compromise the Kingdom’s safety and security.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior has urged citizens and residents in Hidd, Arad, Qalali, and Samaheej to remain in their homes and close windows and ventilation openings as a precaution against smoke from a fire currently being fought.
Authorities earlier sounded the siren, advising residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. Relevant authorities have said they will provide continuous updates.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior reported that the recent Iranian aggression targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate. The competent authorities are taking all necessary measures to manage the situation.
No injuries or further details have been reported at this time.
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the unprovoked Iranian drone attack targeting the Port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in damage to several fuel tanks at the port.
Authorities have issued an all-clear alert, confirming that the situation is currently safe and residents can resume normal activities.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.
Residents have been urged to stay informed through official sources as authorities continue monitoring the situation.
The UN Security Council, through Resolution 2817, has condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s unprovoked attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The resolution had overwhelming support – the highest number of co-sponsorships in the Security Council’s history – a clear message from the international community to Iran.
The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed that several drones were intercepted and destroyed across the Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter.
A drone heading toward the Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter was intercepted and destroyed.
In the Eastern Region, authorities intercepted and destroyed 18 drones, including multiple incidents reported over the past hours.
Additional reports confirm at least three more drones were intercepted and neutralised in the Eastern Region.
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson emphasised that Saudi air defence systems continue to actively monitor and respond to aerial threats to protect vital facilities.
Dubai Civil Defence teams have brought a minor fire in a Dubai Creek Harbour building under control, with no injuries reported so far, as per the Dubai Media Office. Authorities earlier responded to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour.
Two oil tankers were attacked off Iraq in what authorities called a "sabotage". An attack on oil tankers near Iraq killed one crew member, Iraqi state television reported on Thursday, citing port authorities.
Farhan Al-Fartousi, from Iraq's General Company for Ports, told state television that one crew member had been killed and 38 rescued so far, and the "search continues for the missing."
He did not specify their nationalities or provide details on who was behind the attack.
The US government will release 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve "beginning next week," as the Middle East war disrupted oil prices, the US Department of Energy said Wednesday.
The release would "take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates," the agency said in a post to X.
