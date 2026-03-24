The unstable conditions were linked to the movement of cloud systems from the west
Abu Dhabi: Unsettled weather is set to continue across the UAE in the coming days, with forecasts pointing to cloudy skies, scattered rainfall and strong winds as a low-pressure system affects the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Forecast data show that Tuesday will see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with convective cloud formation bringing rainfall of varying intensity across many parts of the country.
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Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly with cloud activity, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility.
Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 24°C and 27°C in coastal areas, 23°C to 28°C inland and 17°C to 21°C in mountainous areas, with humidity levels reaching up to 85 per cent in some coastal locations.
The forecast follows widespread rainfall on Monday, when heavy showers, lightning and thunder affected large parts of the UAE, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.
The unstable conditions were linked to the movement of cloud systems from the west, which led to the development of convective rain clouds over several regions.
Rain of varying intensity was reported from early morning in Abu Dhabi and surrounding areas, Al Dhafra, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, among other locations.
The NCM said rainfall is expected to continue intermittently until Friday, with Tuesday’s showers likely to affect western, eastern and coastal areas as well as offshore islands.
Cloud activity is expected to move northwards and eastwards towards Al Ain by night, with another wave of clouds forecast to approach Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra later in the day.
On Wednesday, rainfall is expected in scattered areas during the daytime, concentrating over eastern regions and Al Ain at night before chances gradually ease later.
Thursday is expected to see limited rain chances in the morning, with conditions improving before another round of showers potentially developing in northern and eastern areas by afternoon and extending to coastal and western regions overnight.
By Friday, rain chances are expected to be weaker during the day, mainly affecting coastal and island areas, although cloud activity could still move across much of the country.
The lowest temperature recorded on Monday was 12.4°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
Authorities have urged residents to follow safety guidance during unstable weather, particularly during convective cloud formation.
Motorists were advised to drive cautiously, keep headlights on during low visibility and avoid flood-prone areas, valleys and open or elevated locations.
The Ministry of Interior also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during strong winds, reduce driving speeds and maintain safe distances between vehicles.
Residents were also advised to remain indoors during hailstorms where possible and to secure outdoor property and loose objects.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said sounds such as thunder are normal during such weather conditions and confirmed that any urgent alerts would be communicated through the national early warning system.
Municipal authorities said emergency teams have been deployed to deal with rainwater accumulation in low-lying areas. Abu Dhabi City Municipality confirmed specialised teams have been operating water drainage tankers and that stormwater drainage networks had been maintained in advance of the weather system.
In Al Dhafra, authorities said they were coordinating with hundreds of companies involved in construction and infrastructure projects to ensure safety procedures were followed, including halting lifting operations, securing scaffolding and removing loose materials at worksites.
Separately, the UAE Fatwa Council highlighted recommended practices during rainfall, including expressing gratitude, making supplications and viewing rainfall as a blessing. It encouraged residents to pray for their families and the country during rainfall, noting the religious significance traditionally associated with such moments.