Future of global digital infrastructure, mapped in Abu Dhabi

UAE Data Center & Cloud Summit 2026 to convene UAE's top leaders in Abu Dhabi
The UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit 2026, officially hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council and supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), is set to take place on the 11th of June 2026 at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.
Organised by Intellicon Events, the high-level summit will bring together 400+ senior government officials, policymakers, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, infrastructure leaders, cloud experts, and technology innovators to discuss the future of digital infrastructure, sovereign cloud, AI-ready ecosystems, cybersecurity resilience, and sustainable data center development across the UAE.
As the UAE continues to accelerate its national digital transformation agenda and strengthen its position as a global hub for AI and advanced technologies, the summit will serve as a strategic platform for collaboration between government entities, regulators, utilities, cloud providers, hyperscalers, and enterprise leaders driving the country’s next phase of infrastructure growth.
Confirmed speakers include distinguished leaders and experts from government and industry organisations, including Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government; Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Yousif Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer, EtihadWE; and Saud Al Dhawyani, Executive Director – Digital Cloud & Infrastructure Operations, Department of Government Enablement.
The summit will also feature Joseph Nadi, Chief AI & Technology Officer, TAMM – Abu Dhabi Government Services; Daniel Valle, CEO, SCC Middle East; Piyush Mehta, Founder, CEO, and Board Member, Data Dynamics; alongside senior representatives from Digital Dubai, Emirates NBD, Masdar, PureHealth, and other leading regional and international organisations.
The summit agenda has been carefully curated to address UAE’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem and the increasing demand for scalable, resilient, and secure infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation AI workloads and cloud services.
One of the key highlights of the summit will be its focus on sustainability and infrastructure resilience, particularly as the UAE continues to witness unprecedented growth in AI and cloud adoption. Discussions will examine how organisations can balance rapid digital expansion with energy efficiency, operational resilience, environmental responsibility, and long-term strategic governance.
The summit will also provide attendees with valuable networking opportunities, enabling government stakeholders, infrastructure operators, investors, and technology leaders to exchange insights, explore partnerships, and collaborate on initiatives supporting the UAE’s digital economy ambitions.
The UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit 2026 is expected to become one of the region’s leading gatherings focused on digital infrastructure, cloud transformation, and AI-ready ecosystems.
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