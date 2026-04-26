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UAE conducts 80 cloud seeding missions to boost rainfall and water reserves

Light rain expected in UAE as cloud seeding targets suitable cloud formations only

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Light rainfall is expected in the coming days due to a shallow low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, with chances focused on western and eastern parts of the country.
Light rainfall is expected in the coming days due to a shallow low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, with chances focused on western and eastern parts of the country.

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology has carried out around 80 cloud seeding missions since the start of 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance rainfall and strengthen the country’s water reserves.

Dr Mohammed Al Abri, Director of Meteorology at the centre, said the operations are limited to convective clouds suitable for seeding, noting that not all cloud formations are viable. 

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“We target only convective clouds that are suitable for cloud seeding, while stratiform clouds present in some areas are not targeted,” Al Abri said, according to Al Khaleej newspaper, adding that this explains why rainfall intensity can vary significantly from one location to another.

He said the movement and location of convective clouds cannot be controlled, meaning some areas may experience heavier rainfall while others remain largely unaffected. The variability, he added, is a natural feature of weather systems rather than a limitation of the seeding process itself.

The programme is part of a national strategy to increase rainfall, replenish groundwater reserves and enhance long-term water security. 

According to the center, boosting rainfall remains a priority, particularly in arid environments where natural precipitation is limited.

Al Abri noted that weather patterns fluctuate from year to year and season to season, with recent conditions not fundamentally different from the past but varying in intensity. 

He added that light rainfall is expected in the coming days due to a shallow low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, with chances focused on western and eastern parts of the country.

Dr Ahmed Habib, a meteorology expert at the centre, said cloud seeding operations will continue throughout 2026 and beyond, depending on the availability of suitable cloud formations. 

He explained that the process relies on the presence of convective clouds with upward air currents and vertical development, rather than a fixed seasonal schedule.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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