Unstable weather continues to sweep across the UAE, with rain, strong winds and thick cloud cover expected to persist until Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. Authorities nationwide have issued safety advisories, reduced speed limits on key roads and introduced precautionary steps to minimise risks. Measures already in place include free public parking in Sharjah and flexible work guidance for companies, as officials urge residents to stay cautious while travelling during the wet conditions. Follow this live blog for real-time updates on weather developments, traffic alerts, safety advisories and government measures across the UAE.

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Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team. Show More