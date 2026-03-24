Rain continues across UAE; authorities warn, enforce safety measures
Highlights
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has issued guidance to keep residents safe during heavy rain, floods, and unstable weather conditions:
Avoid rivers, streams, and steep slopes – do not approach or cross them.
Stay clear of fallen or exposed electrical wires.
Never drive through flooded areas or sewers – even 2 feet of water can sweep a vehicle away.
Seek higher ground if your area is at risk of flooding.
Pay attention to flood signs and move to safety as needed.
Notify authorities immediately if anyone needs help.
Dubai Police have called on drivers to exercise extra care on roads amid ongoing weather fluctuations through Friday, March 27. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, avoid distractions, and follow traffic laws.
Minor accidents: No need to wait for police. Visit the nearest ADNOC, ENOC, or Emarat fuel station for a minor accident report.
Emergency readiness: Police are prepared to respond to traffic accidents and incidents in mountainous areas or valleys during rainfall.
Safety tips: Stay alert, avoid watercourses, and do not cross valleys.
Sea and beach warning: Avoid venturing out to sea. Follow municipality and Dubai Police guidelines, including red flag warnings.
Emergency contacts: Call 999 for emergencies, 901 for non-emergencies.
Vehicle damage certificates: Apply online for a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ (TWIMC) certificate for natural disaster damage:
Go to Dubai Police website → ‘Request a Certificate’ → ‘TWIMC’ → ‘Natural Disasters’.
Upload photos of the damaged vehicle.
Bring the vehicle for inspection; certificate issued electronically.
Authorities confirmed they are ready to respond to emergencies, including accidents in valleys and mountainous areas, and warned residents to stay away from watercourses and avoid crossing flooded areas.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during ongoing rainy weather and to follow the updated speed limits shown on electronic boards.
Speed limits on key roads during rainy conditions:
Al Taf Road (Al Saad – Sweihan): 100 km/h
Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road (Al Khaleej Al Arabi Park – Airport Street): 60 km/h
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (Qasr Al Bahr – Sheikh Zayed Bridge): 60 km/h
Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road (Al Nahda Bridge – Al Mafraq Bridge): 100 km/h
Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road (Al Faya Bridge – Al Khatim Bridge): 100 km/h
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (Al Thamiriya Bridge – Al Dhafrah Traffic & Patrols Section Bridge): 100 km/h
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (Al Noaf Bridge – Al Mafraq Bridge): 100 km/h
Nahil road (Nahil Bridge - Al Bada): 100km/h
All other standard safety instructions apply: maintain safe distance, reduce speed in wet conditions, and stay alert.
Heavy rainfall sweeps across Abu Dhabi
Sharjah City Municipality has announced an extension of free public parking across the emirate to support residents amid ongoing unstable weather.
The exemption, effective from Monday, March 23, will remain in place until further notice, the municipality confirmed.
Free public parking includes:
All public parking areas across Sharjah
Zones normally chargeable on weekdays
Zones normally chargeable on public holidays
Areas marked with blue signage
Not included:
Smart parking yards
Authorities said the move aims to ease pressure on motorists and ensure public safety, allowing drivers to park without worrying about fees or fines during adverse conditions.
Fujairah Municipality continues to closely monitor the effects of the low-pressure system, Azm, as emergency teams operate around the clock to manage weather impacts. Teams are carrying out rapid field response operations, including the removal of rainwater puddles from streets, ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety across the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to exercise extra caution due to ongoing rainy weather and to strictly follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Authorities emphasised the importance of safe driving under wet conditions to prevent accidents and ensure road safety.
Dubai response teams continue to enhance their readiness, ensuring public safety and smooth movement across the emirate during the ongoing rainy conditions.
The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unsettled weather across the UAE over the coming days, with clouds, scattered rain and strong winds affecting several areas before conditions stabilise by the weekend.
From Wednesday to Friday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with scattered rainfall and winds occasionally reaching 60 km/h, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility in coastal and desert regions. Seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be moderate to rough. By Saturday, conditions are expected to improve, with clearer skies, lighter winds and calmer seas.
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According to the National Centre of Meteorology, Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective cloud formation expected to bring rainfall of varying intensity across several parts of the UAE.
Temperature outlook:
Coastal areas: 24°C – 27°C
Internal regions: 23°C – 28°C
Mountain areas: 17°C – 21°C
Humidity could reach up to 85% in some coastal locations, adding to the unsettled weather conditions expected through the day