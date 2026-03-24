UAE urges firms to protect workers as unstable weather hits

MoHRE calls for safety steps, flexible work during adverse weather conditions
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged private sector companies across the country to strengthen workplace safety measures and take preventive steps to protect workers during expected adverse weather conditions.
The ministry said worker health and safety remain a priority, particularly at outdoor worksites where operations may be difficult to maintain during severe weather. It stressed that compliance with occupational health and safety standards is a shared responsibility that helps ensure business continuity in a safe environment.
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Companies were advised to take necessary precautions, introduce remote or flexible working arrangements where required, and ensure the availability of personal protective equipment, safe transportation arrangements and appropriate workplace conditions.
The ministry also praised businesses for promoting safe working environments and raising awareness among employees about safety requirements during emergency weather conditions. It confirmed continued coordination with relevant authorities to circulate guidance and instructions aimed at protecting workers across the country.
The ministry added that awareness campaigns are being carried out in cooperation with government entities and the private sector to reinforce occupational health and safety standards, with enforcement measures in place against violations.